12 Interesting Watches From Baselworld 2014

Each year we look forward to seeing the incredible designs that come out of Baselworld. The annual watch fair brings together every one of the planet’s biggest watchmakers, who come to show off their most impressive innovations and announce their new pieces for the year ahead.

With so much talent in one spot, it’s hard to narrow down favourites, but we’ve sweated over it and decided to feature some releases that are interesting and/or unique in their own special way.

Be warned some of these watches will set you back half a million dollars, but we think you can’t put a price on happiness.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #1 – Patek Philippe 5960/1A



Patek Philippe is revamping a classic – the 5960 – for 2014. The new 5960/1A is a steel version of the beloved original on a bracelet, with the calibre CH 28-520 IRM QA 24H. The watch features an annual calendar (displayed via three apertures at the top of the dial), a power reserve at 12, a self-winding chronograph at 6, and a day/night indicator. Colour-wise, you’re looking at a white dial offset by black gold rims and two red hands. You’ll also get luminous hands, which is a rare sight outside of sports watches.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #2 – TAG Heuer Monaco V4 Tourbillon



It’s obvious immediately that the TAG Heuer Monaco V4 Tourbillon is something special. The watch celebrates the 10th birthday of the Monaco V4, and it’s easily one of the most technically impressive timepieces the brand has ever produced. What began as an idea for 2004 concept watch is now reality: the world’s first micro-belt driven one-minute tourbillon. The new Monaco V4 Tourbillon is operated by four barrels, set on a striking V-shaped main plate, mounted on ball-bearings. It’s a perfect choice for auto enthusiasts, as the V-configuration is clearly reminiscent of a sports car engine.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #3 – Louis Vuitton Escale Worldtime



Louis Vuitton has never been a brand for the shy, that’s for sure. The new Escale Worldtime watch has no shortage of flash. The worldtimer features an inventive display and a hand-painted (yes, hand painted) dial inspired by vintage trunk monograms. It takes over 50 hours for an artisan to hand-paint and fire the various rings, which use 38 different colours in total. The white gold case is 41mm across and extremely slim, with no bezel. At the watch’s heart is a calibre LV 106 with a 38-hour power reserve. The Escale Worldtime is available only in white gold, priced at $67,500. (Photo Credit: Revo-Online)

Baselworld 2014 Watch #4 – Bremont Boeing Model 247



Named after Boeing’s first commercially available twin engine aircraft, Bremont’s Model 247 pairs a black or white dial with a case made of a proprietary aviation-grade steel provided by Boeing. The steel is double vacuum-melted for the aerospace industry and is developed to be as scratch- and corrosive-resistant as possible. Later on, Bremont plans to release a second version in collaboration with Boeing, made with an aerospace-grade titanium called Ti-64. Both watches will be powered by the BE-50AE automatic two-register chronograph movement.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #5 – Bulova Accutron II Alpha



Bulova has undergone plenty of changes this year (from an updated brand logo to a new CEO), so it’s no surprise that they’ve got something exciting planned for their watches in 2014. The big announcement is the Accutron II Alpha collection, a line-up of watches that use a modern movement and are inspired by the first “Alpha” series of Accutron Spaceview watches from the 1960s. Instead of a tuning fork-based electronic movement, the revised Accutron II Alpha has a Precisionist movement, which you can see on full display through the watch’s open dial, and a smaller case. Great value for only $5,000. (Photo Credit: ABlogTo Watch)

Baselworld 2014 Watch #6 – Omega Speedmaster Co-Axial Chronometer Lunar Dust Ceramic



Hot on the heels of the success of the Speedmaster Co-Axial Chronograph Dark Side Of The Moon, Omega is releasing their second ceramic-cased Speedmaster: the Speedmaster Lunar Dust. The new watch is hardly dark – it’s so light, in fact, that the dial is plated with platinum. What’s unique about this watch is Omega produces the white ceramic base case and then applies what they call a secret and special “plasma heat treatment” which colours it the deep grey. A process which is unique to the brand. Inside the 44.25mm watch is the Omega in-house produced Calibre 9300 Co-Axial automatic chronograph movement. (Picture Credit: ABlogToWatch)

Baselworld 2014 Watch #7 – De Bethune DB29 Maxichrono Tourbillon



De Bethune has always challenged conventional watchmaking wisdom, so the DB29 Maxichrono Tourbillon fits right in. The unusual watch centralizes all chronograph functions to a single point, forcing everything else to take a back seat. Its new patented chronograph system uses no subdials – just five hands anchored at the centre of the dial. The hour and minute hands are distinguished by circular openings at their tips, while the chronograph hands track up to 24 hours along inset rings. The De Bethune DB29 Maxichrono Tourbillon is a limited edition of 20 pieces, all in rose gold. It is priced at a whopping $270,000.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #8 – Corum Admiral’s Cup AC-One 45 Squelette



It’s hard not to believe in love at first sight when you see Corum’s Admiral’s Cup AC-One 45 Squelette. Even the hardest of hearts is bound to melt when it catches a glimpse of those beautifully intricate inner horological workings. Its delicate, airy architecture is fully on view through its uniquely shaped, sapphire crystal and one-part skeleton/one-part titanium case. Corum claims the piece is the only sports skeleton watch with a large date feature.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #9 – Citizen Eco-Drive Satellite Wave F100



Citizen’s Eco-Drive Satellite Wave 5100 is a beautiful blend of form and function. The watch syncs with global positioning satellites in order to indicate the correct time wherever you are in the world, and packs all that impressive power into a surprisingly thin and light titanium case. According to Citizen, the Satellite Wave F100 requires only 3 seconds on average to connect with the satellite and update the time. The watch also features Eco-Drive light power generation for the battery in addition to the receiver functions.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #10 – Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity



The Masterpiece collection from Maurice Lacroix has no shortage of interesting watches. The new Masterpiece Gravity features a large balance wheel on the dial as part of its in-house made movement. Maurice Lacroix says this is the first watch equipped with an oscillator assortment (balance roller, lever and escapement wheel) made entirely of silicon, which is lighter than metal and doesn’t require lubrication. What that means for you is greater accuracy, less maintenance and more resistance to magnetic fields. It’s a win any way you look at it.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #11 – Casio G-Shock GPW1000



What’s great about this new release from Casio in the G-Shock collection is that the GPW1000 watch family will synchronise and receive signals from both atomic clock radio signals and satellites from the Global Positioning System (GPS). Both systems of receiving the correct time from signals have their pluses and minuses. Connecting to both signals means you’ll never have an excuse to be late ever again. Casio designed the GPW1000 to fit within the brand’s growing collection of purely analog G-Shock watches.

Baselworld 2014 Watch #12 – Hublot Big Bang Atomic D-38



Lastly we have the very unique story of the Hublot Big Bang Atomic D-38. As a limited edition, Hublot has created the first ever wrist watch produced from the radioactive material uranium. Yes, uranium. Sticking to their go big or go home attitude, the company wanted to produce a watch that no one else has done or would do. This baby has a 45mm wide updated Big Bang case that’s packing a unique complication particularly well-suited to the watch’s radioactive properties. If you’re quick you can prove your manliness and get one for around $100,000. p.s. This was an April fools. 😉