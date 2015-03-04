Ryan Gosling is a dark horse. As an actor, country boy charm in The Notebook got him noticed with the ladies. But it wasn’t until Blue Valentine and Gangster Squad – where he rocked the black leather jacket and then cracked skulls in a corporate suit – that Gosling earned the on-screen respect from his male peers.

Sealing the deal, he took the wheel and set pulses racing in Drive, carving out his bad-boy persona in retro glory – with a minimum of fuss. And when it comes to style, his clothing remains as effortlessly on par – no acting here.

Here a five of Gosling’s major looks – hard, quick and fast.

Ryan Gosling Style: Breaking It Down



Gosling is king of casual wear. He keeps things minimal, simple and nostalgically American with a taste for white tees and washed out faded jeans. Tailored pieces are mostly bold in colour and often come subtly printed. Off-duty, he is one of those rare guys who knows how to rock singlets without looking like a douche, and can add some Euro class at the click of his finger – snap – a chino-blazer look is born, ready for the yacht.

He favours no-tie looks on the red carpet, likes to roll his sleeves and isn’t shy on accessorising with chains and all kinds of eyewear. In summary, Ryan Gosling’s style is much like his movie career. He dips into mainstream culture, but he’s quite indie at heart. And he’s always up for a leading role that requires a suave tux or dapper suit – just don’t force him to wear a tie.

Key Looks

The Vintage Bomber Pilot

With a penchant for American retro, Gosling’s go-to casual jacket is the bomber. Replicating a vintage pilot, the actor smartens the relaxed cropped coat (always with subtle collar and pocket detailing) with tapered jeans or chinos in natural, earthy tones: khaki, brown and denim.

Washed out boots base out the 50s aviator look, opting for monochrome black tees for sophisticated nights and a bit of pattern with a light-print tee for the day. Double denim also flies well – layering a jean-shirt, casually open at the neck.

The Original Colour Master

Gosling was wearing coloured tuxedos back in 2011, before Redmayne and Leto were sporting them on the red carpet at the Oscars 2015. He attended the premiere of Drive during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a custom-made shawl collared two-button tuxedo, which fit him to perfection.

Gosling likes detail, opting for pipe-lined pockets and cross-hatched fabric for extra luxury. The maroon number pictured was from the same event – this time with a peaked lapel and statement rose gold time-piece.

Mr. ‘When In Doubt, Wear A White Tee’

Plain white tees are a staple wardrobe piece, from the studio to street, for Gosling. Channelling a modern James Dean with a broody, focused stare, the simple casual top is worn as a Henley (open button neck) or scoop neck for extra movement (just don’t go super v-neck as man cleavage is not attractive). Chuck on a chain-of-choice with a pendant that adds sentimental value. Slim fit jeans and tan hiker boots complete the urban chill.

The No-Tie Page Boy

Stripping back formal looks is seen with Gosling’s no-tie style. But the actor gives the events a certain respect via clean single-breasted suiting with matte navy hues or grainy brown wool. Texture is everything for the Gosling suit, layered with a crisp-white shirt that sits slim and flat – worn fully button to the neck. Gosling’s collar is sharply pressed to make the look chic, so make sure you learn how to iron a dress shirt like a real man before you try this look.

The Green Machine

Unafraid of colour, Gosling rocks the less-safe green at events and in the street. While most lads are wearing midnight blue, forest green is a sure-fire alternative. Smart casual goes tonal with a emerald-pin stripe shirt (rolled at the sleeve in Gosling style) on matching green chinos. Break it up with a tan leather belt and leather derby shoes. For the single-breasted razor-sharp suit, tonal is key again with matching tie. The star opts for a wool-blend polyester fabric for a little bit of sheen on the green.

Essential Gosling Fashion Items

Shirts

Loyal to white, button up shirts are kept classic-coloured under suits and blazers. The Paul Smith white cotton dress shirt is the richest of these. Keeping up with Gosling’s open-neck, rolled sleeved job a lighter fabric is best. Go the Canali linen shirt. Gosling takes his tees seriously so he expects solid wear. Calvin Klein’s Genta cotton-blend jersey tee is perfect crew neck simplicity. For the henley, look to Nudie Jeans’ fairtrade organic cotton-jersey shirt, in keeping with Gosling’s indie vibe.

Jacket

The Balmain varsity jacket in wool twill shine is the closest thing to that luxe coat in Drive, and for monochrome black, Dolce and Gabanna’s Soutache bomber with trim is best. For blazers, linen wears best for Gosling’s regular trips to Cannes so go for Thom Sweeney’s Curzon slim-fit.

Suit

Attending the film premieres, Gosling favors Italian tailor Salvatore Ferragamo. He wore a blue custom-made shawl collared two-button tuxedo for Drive, which fit him to perfection. For regular suiting needs, Gosling is Gucci-hooked.

Knitwear

Gosling is fan of knitwear with played-down fair isle print. Moncler’s intarsia-knit sweater is an après-ski version of this. And to get the actor’s cashmere cardigan in grey, look to J.Crew.

Shoes

Brand loyal, Gosling always bases his Gucci suit with Gucci oxford shoes, sometimes with a little pattern on them too. Gosling goes back to his Canadian roots with Timberland hiker boots in tan or AllSaints military boots in charcoal make for instant vintage-look shoes.

Accessories

Silver chains, hung over simple tees and henleys, are a Gosling trademark. Keep it silver, like the Tiffany & Co. dog tags pendant or the army-look chain from Diesel, avoiding gold gangster-bling.

Jeans

Vintage biker jeans, like those from relatively new luxury brand, Undercover, are ideal. The washed-grey denim with zip details and subtle knee scuffs are perfection, in a slim fit. For a dark blue wash, opt for Officine Generale – gently broken in with one or two washes so their ink is retained.

RELATED: How To Get David Beckham’s Style