Simple But Striking Miami Shores Design Loft

South Beach’s Art Deco architecture may get most of the love in Miami, but this stunning contemporary loft proves Miami Shores can hold its own.

The bright and airy space is dominated by high ceilings, concrete walls and exposed ducts. To counteract those decidedly industrial elements, natural woods are found throughout the loft. It’s a particularly interesting contrast in the kitchen, where wood drawers and cabinets are combined with stainless steel appliances.

The colour palette is simple but makes a splash. Grey dominates, with white and brown as runners up, and a few small pops of yellow and red for brightness. The overall effect is quietly striking.

    Where in Miami Shores is this? I live there but I don't know any building like this in the shores.

