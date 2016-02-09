Escape To This Secluded Luxe Man Cave In New Zealand

It’s not every day that you come across the perfect hideaway combining rugged wilderness with luxe living, just a stone’s throw from Australia‘s shores.

Located on the Banks Peninsula in New Zealand, Seascape Retreat was designed by award-winning Auckland-based Pattersons Associates Architects and is your new dream getaway. This modern cottage retreat is surrounded by the majestic volcanic landscape of New Zealand’s South Island and a rock escarpment in a remote private bay, accessible by helicopter or 4-wheel-drive across the cliff-top farm tracks.

Originally designed in 2011 as a honeymoon destination, Seascape Retreat is now a bonafide man cave for those who love style, seclusion, and the great outdoors.

