Minimalist Living In LA With Lana Rhoades [NSFW]

Lana Rhoades recently caught up with Van Styles for a very minimalist shoot in sunny LA.

The cool location was a place called Line Hotel which set up the perfect backdrop of raw concrete and scenic views for the lovely brunette. Natural lighting aside, Van Styles did pretty good job of capturing the more modern lines of LA which was further accentuated by Rhoades sheer white top and denim. Talk about Californian style.

