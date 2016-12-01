These Are Melbourne’s Coolest Coworking Spaces

When you’re running your own race and building an empire in this big bad world there’s never really time for rest.

That’s why every man taking on a startup needs a place of inspiration, motivation and solace in order to get the proverbial shit done. The answer? A new wave of working domain for the country’s most innovative minds to thrive.

We’ve hit up Sydney already and this week we’re taking a look at the best coworking spaces in Melbourne.

Spaces Works

Spaces Works is a globally established coworking space with locations spanning across Europe, America and the Asia Pacific region. Their Richmond office conveniently located in the heart of Melbourne’s creative hub and CBD boasts a comfortable and stylish decor which is enough to satisfy any interior design junkie, let alone a startup.

Besides a tailored service, Spaces Melbourne benefits from the vibrant surroundings of its ideal location which also includes access to parks and riverside bicycle trails away from the hustle. Work-life balance achieved.

Spaces Works: 580 Church Street Richmond

Space & Co.

Rapid Wi-Fi, meeting rooms, showers, bike cage and a cool central location makes Space & Co. one of Melbourne’s sweetest premium offerings in coworking spaces. The interior design is a merger of flexibility and innovative fit out. Culture also seems to be a big deal at Space & Co. so if it’s an office with character you’re after then check these guys out. There’s two convenient locations which should satisfy the most discerning business startup.

Space & Co.: 530 Collins Street & Melbourne Central Tower Level 9, 360 Elizabeth St

Gravity Coworking

Quality, prestige and a conducive working space forms the cornerstone of Gravity located in the heart of Melbourne’s legal and financial district. The fit out and furnishing is the first thing that will strike guests first with a traditional corporate building space being enhanced with high quality interior appointments.

Natural light flows in from all four sides of the building whilst in the facility department, Gravity boasts showers, change rooms, bike storage and a secure on site basement car park. Transport and food is also a breeze with close proximity to Flinders Lane.

Gravity: 114 Williams Street

The Commons

Think, create, thrive. The Commons houses some of the city’s most driven entrepreneurs and thriving business people. Their list of services is rather extensive with a centralised location in Collingwood, 24-hours access, private phone booths, rapid internet, conference meeting rooms, dog friendliness and the mother of all mother nature gardens in the central atrium. That’s what you call serenity to go with your creativity.

The Commons: 36-38 Gipps St Collingwood

Revolver Coworking

If Revolver Coworking sounds familiar then you’re not wrong. Taking over the guts of the legendary Revolver Music Arcade in Melbourne’s Prahran, Revolver Coworking is a re-imagination of the space for productivity rather than a messy spot to get loose. The interior retains the Revolver’s semi-industrial aesthetics and plays host to some of the country’s most successful startups.

When the sun goes down, the Revolver still takes on a life of its own as a space which hosts everything from seminars to workshops, parties, and launches.

Revolver Coworking: 231 Chapel Street Prahran

HUB Australia

HUB Australia’s Melbourne branch extends across two levels of the Mail Exchange building and brings with it some of the most impressive interior decor to complement a startup or business. Conveniently located minutes from Southern Cross train station, Hub Southern Cross sports all of the luxe appointments that would normally be found in a trendy hotel thanks to designs by leading international firm, HASSELL. As such HUB affords itself an onsite gym, break out areas and a dedicated cafe with barista. You’ll never leave work again. And that might not be a bad thing.

Blix Spaces

State of the art facilities meet the clean and contemporary ambience of Blix Spaces in the heart of Port Melbourne.

Natural light flows fills the open air space that is built for collaboration, workshops, meetings and launches. If it’s something a bit more corporate you’re after, Blix also delivers with an executive board room alongside small nooks and a large social area complete with table tennis, espresso machine and bar.

Blix Spaces: Level 2, 283 Normanby Road

Thrive Network

Sporting old world charm, Thrive Network is the new home of professionals who demand a work space with a cool balance of communal, creative and collaborative elements.

It’s also strict on the code it represents, leaving behind the table tennis and arcade games for a purists approach to growing a successful business. Facilities include rapid internet, meeting rooms, board rooms, conference rooms, break out areas for relaxation, showers, bike storage and a concierge service. Stepping outside of Thrive will serve up some of the suburbs best cafes, restaurants and shopping.

Thrive Network: South Melbourne (By appointment only)