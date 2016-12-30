For a while now we’ve been bringing avid style hunters their weekly dose of wardrobe inspiration from some of the world’s most fashionably recognised faces.

Suffice to say it’s been a challenge to consistently weed out the pretenders from the trendsetters, but nonetheless a very rewarding experience.

What we stumbled across is proof that men are now beginning to pay more attention to how they are presented through the suits they wear, the colours they opt for and even the type of hairstyle that complements their unique sense of style.

In 2016, that journey could not have been possible without some of the best heavy hitters in the game providing men with all the inspiration and swipe-able ideas they could ever need.

These are the best dressed men of the year that was.