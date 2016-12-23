Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Will Smith, Ryan Reynolds & Usher

It’s been a massive year of style for our most sought after celebrities and we’re going to end the last one of 2016 with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The suit game continues to dominate but of course luxe streetwear is also making its way into the men’s space with guys like Usher championing the look. Elsewhere we have veterans Will Smith, Bryan Cranston and Ben Mendelsohn killing the red carpet circuit with power suits.

Star Trek‘s Zachary Quinto and one of our men you need to steal style from also makes this week’s cut alongside the coolest dad of the year, Ryan Reynolds.

Until next year, you fashionably late bastards.