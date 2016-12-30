Dronestagram Reveals The Most Mind-Blowing Drone Photographs Of 2016

Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 20|Niagara Falls by Ryanjones
2 of 20|Bird attack in French Polynesia by Actua Drone
3 of 20|Fields of Lavender in Valensole, Provence, France by jcourtial
4 of 20|Cable Beach, Australia by Todd Kennedy
5 of 20|Bogata Forest, Romania by Calin Stan
6 of 20|Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil by Ulysses Padilha
7 of 20|Rock Climbing, Moab, USA by Max Seigal
8 of 20|Red Chili Farmer, Guntur, India by Aurobird
9 of 20|Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi, Umbria, Italy by Fcatutto
10 of 20|Summer Camp, Amadores, Gran Canaria, Spain by Karolis Janulis
11 of 20|Piton de la Fournaise Volcano by DroneCopters
12 of 20|Wedding in Huahine, French Polynesia by Helene Havard
13 of 20|Vernazza, Cinque Terre, Italy by jcourtial
14 of 20|Miedzyzdroje Plaża, Poland by Drone Expert
15 of 20|Ski Race, Adzhigardak, Asha, Russia by Maksim Tarasov
16 of 20|Huia Dam, New Zealand by Brendon Dixon
17 of 20|Stirling, Alberta, Canada by Aero Retina Optics
18 of 20|Swarm of sheep, Romania by Thedon
19 of 20|A snorkeller follows a Manta Ray, Yasawa Islands, Fiji by Droneworks NZ
20 of 20|Big Buddha, Ushiku Daibutsuby, Japan by cliechti

2016 was a big year for drones. Pilots raced them in Dubai. Mark Zuckerberg wanted to use them to provide internet access to the world. Dutch police trained eagles to snatch them out of the sky. Artists also jumped on the drone bandwagon, using the tech to provide a unique perspective on our planet.

Dronestagram, a popular photo sharing social network dedicated to drone photographs, is bringing 2016 to a close with 20 of the most stunning images produced by its community this year. Their selection highlights the beauty of aerial photography across a range of areas: agriculture, sports, adventure, wildlife, landscapes, cultural heritage, romantic moments…

RELATED: See The Sky-High Winners Of The 2015 Drone Photography Contest

The pictures span the globe, from the rushing waters of Niagara Falls in North America, to a bird attack in French Polynesia, to a chile farm in India, to the beaches of Australia and Brazil.

Some sights, like a lavender field in France or Italy’s Cinque Terre, are well-worn subjects for photographers, but they feel fresh when seen from a sky-high vantage point. Others, like the formation of a ski race in Russia or an erupting volcano on Reunion Island, can only be fully appreciated with an aerial view.

If the holiday season has brought the gift of a new drone into your life, these breathtaking images are setting the bar very high for your Instagram in 2017.

Sign Up For A Daily Dose of D'Marge

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.