The final week of 2016 has arrived and so has December’s finest follicle flyers.

Hair is a precious commodity for any grown man whether they’re in their 20s or 50s, so it’s always a good idea to have a few styles in the back pocket as hair matures and changes with over time.

In this edition of the month’s best men’s hairstyles, we have guys from all different walks of hair life – from the contemporary heavy hitters of Ryans (Reynolds and Gosling) to the receding Jeremy Piven and the buzz cut Will Smith.

Longer and edgier styles are duly sorted with A$AP Rocky’s trademark locks which give off a slick vibe rather than a messy one.

And we haven’t forgotten about you thinning hair guys as well. Aaron Paul is one Hollywood guy rocking the thinned out look with a longer style which takes attention away from the inevitable.

Brad Pitt is back in the hair game looking after the more conservative hairstyle that is made for guys with little time for maintenance.

Rami Malek and Christian Slater also make this month’s cut with similar hairstyles made for different hair types. Curls? Straight? It’s all good.

Be inspired and get that new hairstyle ready for 2017.