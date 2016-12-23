Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [23.12.16]

It’s the last sneaker drop of the year before we call it a day to enjoy all of those kicks we’ve been collecting. And you guys should do the same too.

But first, the goods. The final week of 2016 rounds out nicely with a decent collective of silhouettes from Nike, Adidas and New Balance. Taking out the year has to be Adidas who absolutely dominated with their onslaught of the NMD, Ultraboost and Yeezy lines.

Nike meanwhile spent a lot of time developing new models which wasn’t a bad thing for fans. In this drop they come in the form of Flyknit Mercurials and Jordans.

To set the tone of what New Balance will be doing in the future, simply marvel at the sleek lines of their latest 247 Luxe silhouettes. They’re pretty damn gorgeous and come in three solid colourways in full-grain leather with asymmetrical engineered perforation details.

And that’s a wrap. 2017 is looking to be an exciting time for sneakers as they continue to straddle the lines of fashion whilst moving away from traditional athletic cues.