15 Statement Suits To Get You Noticed This Party Season

1 of 15|Asos|Skinny pink suit - $190 - BUY
2 of 15|Topman|Teal Ultra skinny fit suit - $260 - BUY
3 of 15|Noose & Monkey|Skinny fit tartan suit - $425 - BUY
4 of 15|Reiss|Flecked wool suit - $1,000 - BUY
5 of 15|Topman|Blue wool blend abstract print suit - $300 - BUY
6 of 15|Asos|Super skinny suit with all over dark floral print - $240 - BUY
7 of 15|Reiss|Houston B maroon suit - $1,000 - BUY
8 of 15|Hugo Boss|Virgin wool teal suit - $750 - BUY
9 of 15|River Island|Ecru checked skinny suit - $260 - BUY
10 of 15|Suitsupply|Havana blue stripe - $599 - BUY
11 of 15|Saint Laurent|Sequin lapel suit - $3,000 - BUY
12 of 15|Les Hommes|Jacquard dinner suit - $1,800 - BUY
13 of 15|Givenchy|Pinstripe black suit - $2,000 - BUY
14 of 15|Etro|Checked suit - $2,000 - BUY
15 of 15|Topman|Red skinny tuxedo - $200 - BUY

The festive season is all about parties: Christmas celebrations and random midweek soirees, punctuated by an (often underwhelming) over-planned New Years Eve bash. And then, we’re back at work; in our regular clothes with standard shoes and a neat hair cut. Blah.

So, tis’ the season to go for bold suits. with unexpected patterns and colours. Think loud and proud jackets and trousers, dipped and doused in florals, geometrics, and jacquards, as well as classic checks and stripes.

Keep the rest of the outfit monochrome (black or white) across shirting to let the suit pattern pop. And let go of restrictive accessories — namely, belts and ties. Finally, shoes decide just how casual you want to look: white low cut leather sneakers for day time easer or velvet slippers for something a little ooh-la-la.

You’ve owned the office Christmas party style already this month. Now, with these 15 suits, make a statement — without actually saying a word.

