The festive season is all about parties: Christmas celebrations and random midweek soirees, punctuated by an (often underwhelming) over-planned New Years Eve bash. And then, we’re back at work; in our regular clothes with standard shoes and a neat hair cut. Blah.

So, tis’ the season to go for bold suits. with unexpected patterns and colours. Think loud and proud jackets and trousers, dipped and doused in florals, geometrics, and jacquards, as well as classic checks and stripes.

Keep the rest of the outfit monochrome (black or white) across shirting to let the suit pattern pop. And let go of restrictive accessories — namely, belts and ties. Finally, shoes decide just how casual you want to look: white low cut leather sneakers for day time easer or velvet slippers for something a little ooh-la-la.

You’ve owned the office Christmas party style already this month. Now, with these 15 suits, make a statement — without actually saying a word.

