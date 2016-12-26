Sydney Waterfront Homes That Will Blow Your Mind

1 of 12|Birchgrove
2 of 12|Coogee
3 of 12|Kirribilli
4 of 12|Manly
5 of 12|Manly Harbour
6 of 12|Elizabeth Bay
7 of 12|Tamarama
8 of 12|Point Piper
9 of 12|Coogee
10 of 12|Bondi
11 of 12|Vaucluse
12 of 12|Bronte

Everyone loves that hot little season known as ‘summer’. Let’s face it, ‘Winter break’ simply doesn’t have the same ring to a killer day at the beach which involves sand, surf, budgie smugglers and a bad tan – the usual.

Thankfully we’re rarely about “the usual” at D’Marge and do like to peruse the finer things in life for your enjoyment.

Welcome to the best waterfront homes Sydney has to offer, a place you’d call your own if money was no object and you occasioned in a bank heist every now and then.

From the northern beaches of Manly to the South of Coogee and all of the yacht-laden bays in between, kick back on your deck and enjoy our compilation of Sydney’s finest.

