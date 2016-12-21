Great Escape: The Best Travel Instagrams Of The Week [21.12.16]

Just a few days remain before the holidays are in full force, and many of us are faced with the task of fielding excessive family attention with our sanity intact. There will, at some especially dire point, be a moment when you wish you could teleport to a private island.

While we can’t actually beam you up, we can do the next best thing: help you escape to blissful, far-flung locales via travel Instagrams. Our favourites this week include a motorcycle adventure in Italy, a soothing dip in Santorini, and the perfect peace of a lakeside campfire in California.

For a truly liberated getaway, the road less travelled is the only path to walk. Eric Ward found solitude at a quaint home in Pemberville, Ohio. Spencer Millsap found it on a starry night in a New York forest. John Stanmeyer’s subject in Armenia found it amongst his flock of sheep. Most daring of all is Garrison Rowland, who carved out his bit of seclusion on a slackline over the desert in Joshua Tree National Park.

That’s not to say more populated areas don’t have their own allure. German Instagrammer @phototravelnomads visited Singapore’s famous Marina Bay for a stunning view atop the Singapore Flyer. Sören Bartosch captured a twice-as-nice shot of Rome after a rainfall. The Oyster reminded us why dreamy Koh Tao is one of Thailand’s most popular destinations.

When you’re feeling the holiday stress, take a deep breath, have a stiff drink, and picture yourself unwinding in one of these enchanting places.