Great Escape: The Best Travel Instagrams Of The Week [28.12.16]

It’s here: our final weekly round-up of inspiring travel Instagrams in 2016. The occasion (not to mention the season) has us feeling a tad festive.

From a Christmas market in Prague to the heavily ornamented trees of Red Square in Moscow, much of the world is in celebration mode right now. Wintery weather has brought picturesque snow to Lake Minnewanka in Canada, Urho Kekkonen National Park in Finland, and the Forbidden City in Beijing. It’s a time for cosy cabins and kaleidoscopic Northern Lights – or, if you’re a playful pup named Murphy, for foggy walks through the forest with a big stick in tow.

In warmer climes, this week’s featured Instagrammers found adventure with the flamingoes of Aruba and at the harbours of Antigua. Louis Cole drifted over the Dubai desert for a spectacular sunrise sight. Kiersten Rich and Baskoro Kusumo Adhi both discovered waterfalls straight out of a fantasy – one in Tahiti, the other hidden amongst Indonesia’s 13,000+ islands.

Here’s to the best adventures 2016 brought us, and to many more in the coming year.