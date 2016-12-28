Great Escape: The Best Travel Instagrams Of The Week [28.12.16]

Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 20|Sekumpul Waterfall, Indonesia|https://www.instagram.com/passionpassport/ | By @baskoro.ka - FOLLOW
2 of 20|Forest Park, Portland, Oregon, USA|https://www.instagram.com/robybabcock/ - FOLLOW
3 of 20|Urho Kekkonen National Park, Lapland, Finland|https://www.instagram.com/eevamakinen/ - FOLLOW
4 of 20|Dubai, United Arab Emirates|https://www.instagram.com/funforlouis/ - FOLLOW
5 of 20|Venice, Italy|https://www.instagram.com/ilchiaroscuro_/ - FOLLOW
6 of 20|Aruba|https://www.instagram.com/cbezerraphotos/ - FOLLOW
7 of 20|The Forbidden City, Beijing, China|https://www.instagram.com/natgeo/ | By - FOLLOW
8 of 20|Chassezac River, France|https://www.instagram.com/alexstrohl/ - FOLLOW
9 of 20|Antigua|https://www.instagram.com/sean_ensch_images/ - FOLLOW
10 of 20|Bremen, Germany|https://www.instagram.com/tomtehh/ - FOLLOW
11 of 20|Teahupo'o, Tahiti, French Polynesia|https://www.instagram.com/theblondeabroad/ - FOLLOW
12 of 20|Oia, Santorini, Greece|https://www.instagram.com/beautifuldestinations/ | By @jamesrelfdyer - FOLLOW
13 of 20|Lake Minnewanka, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada|https://www.instagram.com/wanderout/ | By @kylekotajarvi - FOLLOW
14 of 20|Prague, Czech Republic|https://www.instagram.com/hobopeeba/ - FOLLOW
15 of 20|Urban Light, Los Angeles, California, USA|https://www.instagram.com/iamgalla/ - FOLLOW
16 of 20|Lago di Tovel, Trentino, Italy|https://www.instagram.com/gopro/ | By @ghioldino - FOLLOW
17 of 20|Highway 1, California, USA|https://www.instagram.com/travisburkephotography/ - FOLLOW
18 of 20|Red Square, Moscow, Russia|https://www.instagram.com/travellingthroughtheworld/ | By @ellamorozova - FOLLOW
19 of 20|Bohol, Philippines|https://www.instagram.com/beautifuldestinations/ | By @tomjauncey - FOLLOW
20 of 20|Schäfler, Switzerland|https://www.instagram.com/earthfever/ | By @wunschengel - FOLLOW

It’s here: our final weekly round-up of inspiring travel Instagrams in 2016. The occasion (not to mention the season) has us feeling a tad festive.

From a Christmas market in Prague to the heavily ornamented trees of Red Square in Moscow, much of the world is in celebration mode right now. Wintery weather has brought picturesque snow to Lake Minnewanka in Canada, Urho Kekkonen National Park in Finland, and the Forbidden City in Beijing. It’s a time for cosy cabins and kaleidoscopic Northern Lights – or, if you’re a playful pup named Murphy, for foggy walks through the forest with a big stick in tow.

In warmer climes, this week’s featured Instagrammers found adventure with the flamingoes of Aruba and at the harbours of Antigua. Louis Cole drifted over the Dubai desert for a spectacular sunrise sight. Kiersten Rich and Baskoro Kusumo Adhi both discovered waterfalls straight out of a fantasy – one in Tahiti, the other hidden amongst Indonesia’s 13,000+ islands.

Here’s to the best adventures 2016 brought us, and to many more in the coming year.

Sign Up For A Daily Dose of D'Marge

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.