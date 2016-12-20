The First ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Footage Is Here And It Looks Incredible

“Replicants are like any other machine,” says Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard in the new Blade Runner 2049 teaser. “They’re either a benefit or a hazard. If they’re a benefit, it’s not my problem.”

Something tells us they’re going to be a hazard.

When news dropped a year ago that Blade Runner was finally getting a sequel, fans went a little crazy. Not only were Ford and one of the original writers returning, Ryan Gosling would be joining the cast (along with Jared Leto, Robin Wright, and Dave Bautista). Plot details remain tightly underwraps, but we’ve been teased with a teeny official synopsis:

“Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

What else do we know? Not much. Ridley Scott, who directed the 1982 original, did not direct this time around, though he is a producer on the project. We also know that, visually, it looks absolutely epic (we would expect nothing less). And we’re pretty sure Ford and Gosling are about to become our new favourite dream team.

Can Blade Runner 2049 live up to the original? Sadly, we’ll have to wait until October 2017 to find out.