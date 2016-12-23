It’s that time of year where money refuses to stay pick in our bank accounts. What, with all those Secret Santa gifts and end of year parties (and of course, new party outfits), the idea of finding something ‘cheap’ is a welcomed motion for men this Christmas.

And what if we told you, you could get a reputable pair of cheap dress shoes — for work or a wedding or even New Years — under $200. As competition increases in the shoe world, affordable dress shoe brands have upped their quality game, meaning if you’re the beggar this Christmas, you certainly can be choosy too.

RELATED: Best Dress Shoes For Men

While they’re no John Lobb, Ferragamo or Tod’s, mainstream retailers are producing distinguished black Oxfords, brown brogue Derbies and tan tassel loafers in premium leathers and stylish silhouettes.

While a $200 pair of shoes is never going to look as impressive or even last as long as a $500 pair, these more affordable options can be just as comfortable, and (almost) rival much pricier pairs in style. Plus, you can get two of these bad boys for the price of a luxury, bench-made sole pair.

So, now you can have both brown and black shoes for the new work year. Helping a cash-strapped gent out, here are 15 cheap dress shoes worth checking out if you’re in the market for new soles, without the need for much dosh.