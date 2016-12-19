China isn’t normally the centre hub for bachelor pads that exude masculine charm but every now and then it throws us a curve ball.

This particular apartment located in Taoyuan, China, is neither bachelor pad or family home – it’s both.

The space was freshly completed in 2016 by Aworkdesign.Studio and includes small cavernous spaces for children to play in. The lounge though is where the adults get to play, featuring and ‘Explorer’ type theme which maximises space and the use of natural lighting.

The home is set on a natural base tone of hardwood whilst the raw concrete feature wall makes for a masculine offset in which a bookshelf, floor art and greenery is set upon.

French windows allows the natural lighting to penetrate the space’s black accents from the fan to the light railings and mismatched furniture pieces. All of this comes together with versatility in mind for the young modern family.