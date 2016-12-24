Dramatic Homes That Prove Black Walls Belong In Any Room

39 Shares
Share
Email
+1
Share
Reddit
Full screen
1 of 47|Office
2 of 47|Office
3 of 47|Office
4 of 47|Office
5 of 47|Office
6 of 47|Office
7 of 47|Office
8 of 47|Office
9 of 47|Foyer
10 of 47|Foyer
11 of 47|Living Room
12 of 47|Living Room
13 of 47|Living Room
14 of 47|Living Room
15 of 47|Living Room
16 of 47|Living Room
17 of 47|Living Room
18 of 47|Living Room
19 of 47|Living Room
20 of 47|Living Room
21 of 47|Bathroom
22 of 47|Bathroom
23 of 47|Bathroom
24 of 47|Bathroom
25 of 47|Dining Room
26 of 47|Dining Room
27 of 47|Dining Room
28 of 47|Dining Room
29 of 47|Dining Room
30 of 47|Dining Room
31 of 47|Dining Room
32 of 47|Kitchen
33 of 47|Kitchen
34 of 47|Kitchen
35 of 47|Kitchen
36 of 47|Kitchen
37 of 47|Kitchen
38 of 47|Kitchen
39 of 47|Kitchen
40 of 47|Bedroom
41 of 47|Bedroom
42 of 47|Bedroom
43 of 47|Bedroom
44 of 47|Bedroom
45 of 47|Bedroom
46 of 47|Bedroom
47 of 47|Bedroom

Colours fall in and out of fashion, but black remains a stylish staple. We like it from head to toe, on our wrists, on our cars, on our superyachts, on our leather, and even, when we’re feeling particularly bold, on our walls.

With the recent trendiness of the Scandinavian aesthetic, we’ve been seeing a lot of light and airy spaces. White is an it-colour in interior design, and social media feeds have been flooded with polished, practically incandescent, rooms as a result. We’re avowed fans of the minimalist look, but we also like to shake things up.

You’ve also been warned that inky shades will shrink a room, making your space seem unbearably small and claustrophobic. We wouldn’t recommend giving the dark treatment to a room that already feels cramped, but if the size of your turf is not an issue, don’t consider it a hard and fast rule. We’re no strangers to breaking rules when the result is chic.

RELATED: Paint It Black: Inspiring Dark Interiors That Will Make You Rethink Colour

Black walls aren’t just for the Batcave anymore. Daring designers are embracing the shade in a surprising range of spaces, whether they boast the classic charm of intricate moldings or a more pared-down, contemporary style. The rooms above prove black walls (and other details) belong anywhere you want them, provided you’ve got the attitude to match.

Sign Up For A Daily Dose of D'Marge

Don't miss

You May Also Like

Show More
Close

Sign up now,
you magnificent bastard.

Access exclusive content, be the first to know about giveaways
and receive news before your mates.