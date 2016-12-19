While “forty is the new thirty” may be a touch tongue in cheek, in fashionspeak, the forties really parlay a decade of ripening for most gents.

You tried outlandish things as a twentysomething, then toned it down a bit in your thirties, and now you’re reaping the rewards on what you’ve sown two decades prior. In the forties, you’re bankin’ those bucks. So, lift the luxe on your usual style staples — goobye poly tees, hello silk-blend polos — treating your fortysomething self to the finer things, and fabrics in life.

RELATED: How To Dress If You Suffer From ‘Sloppy Rig’ Syndrome

With all that hard work, and maybe the odd kid, it’s likely you’re sporting the dadbod, so the cut and shape of clothing is important. Think a natural-shoulder, snug fit bomber (in desert-brown suede, just because you can) and a sharp, double-breasted blazer for a stately look, that should tuck in the tummy.

Footwear — like sneakers — should riff on the retro, not super trendy, avant-garde. And the leather loafer is your happy formal-casual medium: the perfect shoe for Casual Fridays and the weekend break away. And take your tote-cum-holdall everywhere you go. Man-bags, not the backpack, are your forties’ friend.

RELATED: How To Nail The Casual Friday Style At Work