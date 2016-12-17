Lui Magazine Gifts An NSFW Extravaganza For December

This December has been so very nice, we’re starting to feel naughty. Victoria’s Secret and LOVE magazine have made sure a day hasn’t gone by without a steamy gift, and now Lui magazine is getting in on the action.

The magazine’s December/January issue has not one, or two, or even three stunning women gracing its pages. Four lovely ladies – Elsa Hosk, Anais Mali, Barbara Palvin, and Hilary Rhoda – show off their posing prowess in the issue, and because this is Lui, most of it is done wearing little more than skin.

Photographer David Bellemere was behind the lens to make sure the models looked their best, but we suspect they didn’t need much help. Here’s hoping the remaining weeks of the month continue to deliver the goods. Don’t let us down, December.