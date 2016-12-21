Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Personal AI Assistant With Morgan Freeman’s Voice

After a year of coding, here’s Jarvis. Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, 20 December 2016

It would appear that Facebook head honcho Mark Zuckerberg has been watching too many Ironman movies and not enough Terminator ones – you know, the ones where the machines obliterate the human race.

For his latest achievement of epic technological proportions, Zuckerberg has debuted ‘Jarvis’, a personal home assistant which can do anything from greeting you to telling you about your meetings and the weather. The creepy thing is that it can also interact with your family and response like a real human in different languages.

Jarvis can even hook up to your home security system to determine who’s at the door before letting them in. Impressed? Not so fast. Zuckerberg has given ‘Jarvis’ the voice veteran actor and all-round cool voice guy Morgan Freeman.

It’s not all fun and games though. Jarvis can also help with looking after kids too as proven by Mark’s choice in song request. The program is currently in development and Zuckerberg is asking for the world to help. Watch the clip above to find out more.