29 Stylish Modern Calendars For Getting Your Sh*t Together In 2017

Our current orbit around the sun is nearly complete, and there’s plenty we want for the year ahead. We want to be more successful at work. We want to be more well-groomed and better dressed. We want to be healthier. We want to wield money more carefully. We want to travel more and stress less. We want stronger relationships and more sleep. We want our homes to be more stylish. We want to be more organised.

In other words, we want to get our shit together, and we suspect you do too.

The remaining days of 2016 will be spent arming ourselves with apps, gadgets, and accessories that will support us in kicking ass in 2017. High on that list is a calendar, because though our lives may be increasingly digital, crossing something off a to-do list or slashing an X through a completed day remain some of life’s greatest and simplest pleasures.

But an average calendar won’t do. We want something modern and masculine, with style for days and just the right amount of unique flair. We’re not boring; why should our calendars be?

Above we’ve gathered 29 handsome options that will make staying on track in 2017 an easy and chic affair. Go forth and conquer.