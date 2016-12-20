A Lunatic In Melbourne Just Bought $300,000 Worth Of Wine

Feeling generous after paying $50 for your Secret Santa gift instead the agreed $20? That’s cute.

An anonymous wine buyer from Melbourne just dropped over $300,000 on one of the country’s most coveted wine sets – the entire Penfolds Grange collection from Dan Murphy’s in Brighton.

The exorbitant transaction marks the first full vertical sold by the alcohol chain which is made up of 62 bottles of Australia’s most iconic wine.

The bottles are so exclusive that Dan Murphy’s only have them stocked in select stores across Australia in temperature controlled fridges. If you’re after a set for yourself or just want to take a selfie with the fridge (guilty), have a snoop around at Dan Murphy’s in Prahran, Double Bay, Alphington, Bicton and Launceston stores.

FYI – it’s not buy one get one free. They’ve already banned us for asking.