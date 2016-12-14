We all remember that ridiculously cool line Gerard Butler uttered from the film 300: “Tonight, we dine in hell!”

Well this compilation of Melbourne’s coolest private dining rooms is nothing like that.

In fact it’s all about feasting in style. So when it comes time to step up your food game for an important meeting with clients of the future leader of North Korea, these are the places you should be hitting up.

Eureka 89

Take your private dining activities to the next level – literally. Eureka 89 is located on 88th floor of Eureka tower and features sensational scenery of the Melbourne skyline and CBD below. The private dining space can cater to up to a few hundred people making for one hell of a gathering that you won’t forget anytime soon.

7 Riverside Quay, Southbank

Acland Street Cantina

Feast your senses and bellies on the authentic Mexican offerings from Cantina. From the outside it’s a pumping dining and drinks precinct located below The Prince in St Kilda. Step behind closed doors though and you’ll be greeted with a beautifully appointed private dining area surrounded by a wine cellar. A great option for small and intimate gatherings.

2 Acland Street, St Kilda

Eau De Vie

If your company demands some of the town’s finest cocktails then head over to a place that does it with the sort of flair that Melbourne small bars are famous for. Eau De Vie features communal tables with show stopping theatrics including dry ice, fire places and DIY mixes. IF you’re feeling peckish the joint also offers up a degustation menu.

1 Malthouse Lane, Melbourne

The Smith

Sit, eat, drink and have fun. That’s the cardinal rule at The Smith located in the heart of the city in Prahran. The joint’s signature culinary theatre can also be brought into a private dining space shall you call upon it.

213 High St Prahran

Attica

The pinnacle of private fine dining can be found at Attica – Australia’s best restaurant. The coveted establishment offers two private dining spaces, one seating up to 8 people and the other up to 12 which is attended to with a dedicated kitchen. If you’re serious about your wining and dining be sure to check the minimum spend rates and room availabilities.

74 Glen Eira Rd, Ripponlea

The European

Merge style and feasting with the private dining room options of The European. Each room is designed to evoke its own ambience reflected in its menu. Whether it’s business lunch or a wedding function, this joint has the versatility to cater. There’s even a private underground cellar where guests can enjoy the finest cheeses and wines.

161 Spring St, Melbourne

Cutler & Co.

In its former life the walls of Cutler & Co. were better known as bearings for a metal works factory. The restaurant has been awarded for their culinary skills in the past but its the private dining set against a stunning backdrop which has people coming back. Business meetings, family gatherings and small events are all welcome at Cutler & Co.

55–57 Gertrude St, Fitzroy

Vue De Monde

Joining the ranks of private fine dining is Vue de Monde located in the heart of the Melbourne CBD with fancy skyscraper views to boot. The grub isn’t too shabby either with a handful of awarded hats from various organisations, Vue de Monde is the place to be if you want the food to be on par with the stunning private dining experience.

Level 55, Rialto, 525 Collins St, Melbourne

Circa

Located in the same location as Acland Street Cantina, think of Circa as the bigger and much more polished brother offering up a quality private dining experience in Melbourne. Their space is designed for small groups of up to 18 guests on a single long table.

2 Acland St, St Kilda

Dinner By Heston

You know the name and you know that it’s an empire built on gastronomy. Well now you can take that extravagance to the next level with private room dining which offers stunning views to go with the extraordinary dishes. One outlook is the Yarra River whilst the other side is an open kitchen showing off the chefs in all of their culinary glory. There’s seating for between six to twelve guests.

Crown Towers Melbourne, 130/8 Whiteman St, Southbank

Rockpool

The Neil Perry establishment which offers the finest in steak can also cater to those in need of a more private setting. Rockpool Bar & Grill offers numerous private rooms to suit most occasions or group sizes. Come for the steak, stay for the conversations about the impeccable interior decor.

Crown Entertainment Complex, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank