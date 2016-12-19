Somehow you’ve drawn the short straw and now you’re burdened with the task of planning the pre-drinks for your best friend’s bucks night. It’s no easy feat, finding a suitable location. Do you pander to requests of your sleazy strip club-inclined friends, or do you take into consideration your mate’s missus and go for somewhere on the more respectable end of the spectrum?

The latter has got to be a safer bet. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the most epic private dining rooms Sydney so you and your squad can get up to all kinds of mischief in the confines of a luxurious setting before moving on to more late night debauchery.

Bennelong Restaurant & Bar

Bennelong is one of Sydney’s trademark destinations in fine dining. Besides playing host to some of the finest modern Australian cuisine with a stunning Sydney backdrop to match, the restaurant within the Opera House also leaves room for semi-private dining for up twelve of your luckiest guests. If the food doesn’t enamour you, the architecture and harbour views certainly will.

Sydney Opera House, Bennelong Point

The Gantry

If you’re playing host to some special vegan friends then The Gantry is the private dining experience you’re after. The restaurant can handle up to nine or more guests and naturally foraged dishes that will take you on a culinary experience like no other. It’s also a hatted restaurant to go with the impeccable Sydney Harbour views.

11 Hickson Rd, Sydney

The Roosevelt

The Roosevelt, is one of the best private dining rooms Sydney. Originally opened in Potts Point in 1947, it has become a serious player on the Sydney cocktail scene over the past few years and now caters to all your magnificent bastard whims with its Poker Room. Up to 12 guests can push past the secret doorways to The Roosevelt’s Poker Room to find an incredible speakeasy dining den, perfect for a game of Poker or lavish night of food and whisky cocktails.

32 Orwell St, Potts Point

INDU

Sydney’s INDU restaurant is not your average butter chicken and naan fix. It’s a celebration of village cultures, flavours and local hospitality in an environment where eastern mysticism meets western curiosity. For a truly authentic experience, INDU offers 2 private dining rooms carved out of the restaurants heritage listed building for up to 12 guests. These little pockets of luxury book out quick, so get in while you can.

350 George St, Sydney

The Apollo Restaurant

Greek on its own is already food worth savouring but throw in a private dining session at the chef’s table and you’ll have an experience worth hanging around for. Headed by the talents of Jonathan Barthelmess, this Greek Australian eater is one of the town’s slickest which often attracts a bevy of high-profile clientele. Not that you’ll notice since you’ll be face deep in pita bread and dips, grilled octopus, Greek style BBQ chicken and of course the lamb shoulder.

44 MacLeay St, Potts Point

O Bar and Dining

Soar 47 floors above the iconic Sydney CBD at O Bar and Dining and treat your comrades to a night of lush food and drink in the restaurant’s private dining room, Salon Privé. With breathtaking 360 degree views, bespoke menus and a dedicated wait staff, you and up to 28 of your mates can drink and dine in the lap of luxury.

Australia Square, 264 George St, Sydney

Sokyo

Eating like you’re in Tokyo doesn’t mean you need to travel all the way there. In the heart of Sydney’s Pyrmont at The Star is the high-end Japanese restaurant known as Sokyo. The eatery serves up some of the most exquisite seafood and sushi using the finest seafood from the neighbouring Fish Markets. Salmon belly, fresh water eel, raw pink tuna and rare seasonal Yumepirica rice are only some of the goods you’ll stumble on at Sokyo. And then there’s the slick private dining room made for intimate settings with a close group.

The Star, G/80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont

The Grounds Of Alexandria

If you’re nice to the Grounds man, he’ll let you in on his best-kept secret: the Lock In. Hidden behind a huge door, The Grounds of Alexandria’s private dining space, Lock In is perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of the rest of the venue and relishing in a superb stash of top shelf whisky and spirits.

7a/2 Huntley St, Alexandria

BLACK By Ezard

Located within Sydney casino The Star, BLACK By Ezard is a luxe restaurant that makes the most of the city’s harbour views and focuses on a seasonal menu of premium grass, grain and Wagyu steaks. The restaurant’s Onyx private dining room is a truly glamorous and exclusive space, featuring a 10 metre wide hand painted mural, jet black panelling and handmade pendant lighting. It can accommodate up to 26 of your squad.

The Star Level G/, 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont

Saké

Next time you’re catering to a group of mates hungry for some contemporary Japanese grub, why not try Saké. Saké offers a host of stylish spaces for private use, from the 24-seater Bonsai room to the Saké Private Dining Room, housed in historic sandstone. This room oozes elegance for a sophisticated celebration and features a bespoke menu, extensive wine list, AV capabilities and an adjoining lounge for up to 60 guests.

12 Argyle St, The Rocks

Lotus Dumpling Bar

Described as a “perfect meeting of East and West”, Sydney’s Lotus Dumpling Bar is all about traditional Chinese fare, like seafood, salad and of course, dumplings, with a modern Australian approach. The restaurant, and it’s private dining room, features a minimal colour palette, Thonet dining chairs and a number of commissioned artworks by Kim Akimovic.

3/16 Hickson Rd, Dawes Point