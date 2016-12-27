46 Missing Scenes You Didn’t See In ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’



Now that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is finally in cinemas – and is officially another box office hit for the franchise – fans are grasping for any other footage they can find.

Eagle-eyed audience members may have noticed that quite a few scenes from the trailers did not make the final cut. Editor Vashi Nedomansky is one such astute viewer, and he turned his obsession into a two-minute clip that grafts together 46 shots from Rogue One promotional material that didn’t end up in the actual film.

Director Gareth Edwards recently came clean about the various iterations the movie went through before reaching its theatrical form. Speaking to the Empire Film Podcast, he admitted that reshoots were required and some scenes were left on the cutting room floor, even though they’d already appeared in trailers.

“There was a bit of a process to refining the third act in terms of specific shots and moments, and certain things just fell away,” Edwards said. “What happened was marketing loved those shots and said, ‘Oh, we’ve got to use that.’ And you say, ‘Well, it’s not in the movie,’ and they said ‘It’s okay. It’s what marketing does, we just use the best of whatever you’ve done.'”

Ultimately he gave his blessing to the use of excised footage, saying “I know that’s not in the film, but the spirit of it is in the film.”

Fans don’t seem to mind. Rogue One grossed nearly US$300 million last weekend, making Disney’s total gross for the year more than US$7 billion – the most any studio has ever made in a single year.

If you can’t get the film out of your head and are desperately looking for an excuse to return to the universe, Nedomansky’s video offers a whole new way to experience Rogue One. You can also visit his website, VashiVisuals, for an explanation of the project in his own words.