TAG Heuer Joins The Dark Side For The Latest Carrera Heuer-01

Forget about being bright and festive this season. TAG Heuer are joining the dark side with a gorgeous new version of their Carrera Heuer-01.

The popular model was first introduced early last year and has today been reimagined as TAG Heuer’s Carrera Heuer-01 Full Black Matte Ceramic which features the unmistakable feel of ceramic construction paired with titanium carbide accents.

The 45mm case holds TAG’s in-house Caliber 01 movement which affords a 50-hour power reserve. On the dial is are three small seconds sub-dials which complement the skeletonised mechanics within – also in black, of course.

The watch is water resistant up to 100 metres and comes with a matching ceramic bracelet and rubber strap.

The watch is now available at a very affordable price point of US$6,300. Head over to TAG Heuer to find out more.

