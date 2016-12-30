Tom Hardy Is Out For Revenge In Savage New ‘Taboo’ Trailer



2015 was a huge year for Tom Hardy. He played twin gangsters in Legend, he left Leo for dead in The Revenant, and he battled Immortan Joe alongside Imperator Furiosa as the titular character in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Hardy was sadly absent from screens in 2016, save for the third season of BBC series Peaky Blinders, but things look a little better in 2017. We’ll see him in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and rumour has it he’ll make an appearance in Star Wars: Episode VIII. We’ll also see him in Taboo, a dark new co-production from BBC One and FX.

“Dear God, there walks a dead man,” a voiceover says as a top-hatted Hardy bursts through church doors in the new trailer for the highly anticipated series. The actor stars as James Keziah Delaney, an adventurer who returns to London from Africa in 1814 to avenge his father’s death and is encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal.

Oona Chaplin, David Hayman, Michael Kelly, and Jonathan Pryce round out the main cast of Taboo, and another serious dose of gravitas comes from its behind-the-scenes team. The miniseries was created by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, and his father Chips Hardy. Renowned Hollywood director Ridley Scott serves as executive producer. There’s no formula for success in the film and TV biz, but this is pretty damn close.

Taboo debuts on BBC One on January 7 in the UK and on FX in the US on January 10.