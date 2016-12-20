Vimeo Announces The Top Videos Of 2016

2016 brought us Stranger Things, water bottle flipping, John Oliver’s Trump takedowns, Michael Phelps’ game face, Leonardo DiCaprio’s long-awaited Oscar, Daniel and his Vans, a man punching a kangaroo, the Mannequin Challenge, President Obama slow jamming the news, a $21,000 first class airplane seat, and plenty of other viral hits.

It also brought us these choice clips from Vimeo. You won’t recognise them from Saturday Night Live parodies or morning talk show segments, but they struck a chord with viewers and have been named the top videos of 2016 by Vimeo.

“In a year marked by the departure of too many of our “Heroes” (shout out to the Starman!), political upheavals around the world and the untimely demise of the headphone jack,” says the company blog, “it was especially refreshing to dig into this year’s archive of Staff Picks and revisit some of the brightest moments from the year that was.”

Whether you’re in the pro- or anti-2016 camp, the year proved to be a good one for creativity and artistry. Check out Vimeo’s top picks below.

Action Sports: When We Were Knights from GoPro

Runners-up:

GLUE from Christian Haller

HUF NYC from HUF

STREET SWEEPER from Rupert Walker

Animation: MANOMAN from Simon Cartwright

Runners-up:

Chaud Lapin from Géraldine Gaston, Alexis Magaud, Flora Andrivon, Maël Berreur & Soline Bejuy

Pineapple Calamari from Kasia Nalewajka

Symphony no. 42 from Reka Bucsi

Comedy: Her Friend Adam from Ben Petrie

Runners-up:

HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT IN 4 EASY STEPS from Benjamin Berman

The Procedure from Calvin Reeder

Fired on Mars from Nick and Nate

Documentary: 4.1 Miles from The New York Times

Runners-up:

Speaking is Difficult from Field of Vision

i think this is the closest to how the footage looked from Yuval Hameiri

These C*cksucking Tears from Dan Taberski

Drama: HYPER-REALITY from Keiichi Matsuda

Runners-up:

OVER from Jorn Threlfall

LISTEN from Hamy Ramezan and Rungano Nyoni (Premiering December 21st on Vimeo Staff Picks!)

Operator from Caroline Bartleet

Eye Candy: 2016 AICP Sponsor Reel – Dir Cut from Method Studios

Runners-up:

The Lion City II – Majulah from Keith Loutit

The Was, 2016 from Soda_Jerk

EVERYTHING IS IN YOUR HANDS – 4K from Gioacchino Petronicce

Music: Stylo G x Jacob Plant “Bike Engine” from Keith Schofield

Runners-up:

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – Nobody Speak from Sam Pilling

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS Wide Open (feat. Beck) from D O M & N I C

Jamie XX, Gosh from ROMAIN-GAVRAS

Travel: China – A Skier’s Journey from Jordan Manley

Runners-up:

Hong Kong Strong by Brandon Li

Voyagers by Santiago Menghini

Recycled by RAY