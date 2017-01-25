The 2017 Oscar Nominations Are Here & They’re Setting Records

Hollywood’s brightest stars were up at the crack of dawn today – not to workout with their trainers or get a head start on their juice cleanses or sneak into the surgeon’s office before the paparazzi are up – but because this was the biggest morning of the year in Los Angeles.

The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced in the early AM by the likes of Brie Larson, Ken Watanabe, and Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. This year’s crop contains a mix of sure-bets, surprises, and snubs, as well as a couple of record-setting moments.

The standout film of the year will shock no one. Modern musical La La Land pulled an incredible 14 nominations, including actor (Ryan Gosling) and actress (Emma Stone) in a leading role, original screenplay, director, and picture. The film is now tied with Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations in Academy Award history.

In a welcome step forward from the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, the 2017 Oscar nominations celebrate a more diverse range of films (amongst them Fences, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight). The list honours six black actors – a record.

Nine movies will compete for the night’s top prize. La La Land, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, and Fences make the cut, along with Arrival, Lion, Hell or High Water, Manchester by the Sea, and Hacksaw Ridge. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Best Film

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Original Screenplay

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Adapted Screenplay

Luke Davies, Lion

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Barry Jenkins and story by Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Theodore Melfi and Allison Schroeder, Hidden Figures

August Wilson, Fences

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Best Cinematography

Arrival (Bradford Young)

La La Land (Linus Sandgren)

Lion (Grieg Fraser)

Moonlight (James Laxton)

Silence (Rodgrio Pietro)

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)

Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)

La La Land (Tom Cross)

Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)

Best Costume Design

Allied (Joanna Johnston)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)

Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)

Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)

La La Land (Mary Zophres)

Best Makeup & Hair Styling

A Man Called Ove (Eva von Bahr and Love Larson)

Star Trek Beyond (Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo)

Suicide Squad (Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson)

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” (La La Land, Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” (Trolls, Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster)

“City of Stars” (La La Land, Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

“The Empty Chair” (Jim: The James Foley Story, Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting)

“How Far I’ll Go” (Moana, Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Production Design

Arrival (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Paul Hotte)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock)

Hail, Caesar! (Production Design: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh)

La La Land (Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco)

Passengers (Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas; Set Decoration: Gene Serdena)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival (Sylvain Bellemare)

Deepwater Horizon (Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli)

Hacksaw Ridge (Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright)

La La Land (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

Sully (Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman)

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival (Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye)

Hacksaw Ridge (Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace)

La La Land (Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth)

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon (Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton)

Doctor Strange (Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould)

The Jungle Book (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon)

Kubo and the Two Strings (Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould)

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha (Theodore Ushev)

Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley and Cara Speller)

Pearl (Patrick Osborne)

Piper (Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer)

Best Documentary Short

Extremis (Dan Krauss)

4.1 Miles (Daphne Matziaraki)

Joe’s Violin (Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen)

Watani: My Homeland (Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis)

The White Helmets (Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara)

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs (Slim Azzazi)

La Femme et le TGV (Timo von Gunten and Giacun Caduff)

Silent Nights (Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson)

Sing (Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy)

Timecode (Juanjo Gimenez)