Airbnb & Pantone Created An ‘Outside In’ Home Inspired By The Colour Of The Year

We met Pantone’s lush choice for Colour Of The Year 2017 back in December. The vibrant hue, dubbed Greenery, is a symbol of renewal and optimism, and a reminder to seek connection with nature.

The year’s signature shade is also the theme of a very special home in London, which is now available to rent for £200 per night on Airbnb.

“Ever wondered what it’s like to step into colour? Or spend the night in colour?” asks the listing. “Pantone invites you and your family to spend up to three nights in our unique ‘Outside In’ house, bringing to life the Pantone Colour of the Year 2017, Greenery, a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade symbolic of new beginnings, evoking the first days of spring when nature’s greens revive, restore, and renew.”

The home in London’s trendy Clerkenwell neighbourhood has undergone a head-to-toe transformation at the hands of Pantone and Airbnb. The collaborators created an indoor-outdoor oasis with a woodland reception, an indoor greenhouse, and its very own private Groundskeeper. Step through the Pantone door and you’ll feel like you’ve entered an eco-friendly Narnia.

During their stay, guests are invited to shower in the Rainforest Room and bathe in a tropical lagoon downstairs. A living moss mat replaces the traditional bathmat. Light and health-conscious refreshments are provided (including, of course, cold-pressed green juices). Guests are also welcome to take cuttings from the herb garden and pick leaves from around the house to make tea.

The ‘Outside In’ house is available now for overnight bookings between January 27-30, which means you’ll have to move fast if you want to sleep in this leafy urban retreat.

Alternatively, if spending the night is not in the cards, you can explore the Pantone x Airbnb house by partaking in Airbnb’s new feature, Experiences, during the day. Experience participants can learn more about plant life, create their own terrarium, or make their own gin.

All proceeds from bookings will go to the AIGA, a non-profit professional association for designers, and Pantone will match the cost. Take a look inside above and book here.