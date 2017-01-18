Alfa Romeo Portsea Polo Celebrates A Day Of Style & Italian Excellence

The weekend may be over but the Alfa Romeo Portsea Polo 2017 will certainly be a day to remember with the sun beaming across one of the year’s hottest parties.

The event marked the fitting arrival of the hotly anticipated Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio to our local shores and brought with it some of the country’s finest celebrities and influencers.

Kicking off with a warm up party the night before at the Mornington Peninsula’s Polperro Winery, guests were treated to all things Italian with free flowing Peroni, Spritz cocktails and dishes before competition day.

Guests in attendance included Tim Robards, Didier Cohen, Laura Dundovic and Phoebe Tonkin who all helped to herald in the Italian carmaker’s latest luxury sports model.

Hit the gallery above to see one of the coolest parties of the year and then head over to see our review of the all new Giulia Quadrifolio.