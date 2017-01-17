Step Inside Belgium’s Finest Bachelor Pad For The Classic Car Lover

Belgium gave the world fine chocolate and Jean Claude Van Damme. Today you can add another one to the list in the form of the world’s ultimate bachelor pad.

Govaert & Vanhoutte Architects designed this minimalist house in Ghent which comes complete with built-in cigar cabinets, a car elevator for your prized collection, a rooftop jacuzzi and wait for it, a private club in the basement which is also joined with a subterranean view of the pool out back.

The attention to detail on this residence is extravagant to say the least. The lawn itself is cut to align with the flow of the Leie river, offset only by the floating concrete roof and floor to ceiling glass.

The owner of the house is actually a luxury car dealer hence the need to store priceless examples of motoring inside the home.

“He has a particular lifestyle for his line of work, which involves organising events and parties for friends, but also for some exclusive clients,” lead architect Benny Govaert told Wallpaper.

“He wanted a house that allowed him to organise all this at home, with the possibility of putting certain exclusive cars on display”.

For those who want to seek out a bit of intimacy, the underground club is the perfect spot featuring a decked out bar, lounge area, extensive wine cabinet and a DJ booth so that Paris Hilton can come play at your party.

Building the home wasn’t a straight forward affair for the crew behind it. An entire cube of concrete and glass needed to stack correctly whilst an overhanging concrete canopy marks it as a truly one-of-a-kind design.