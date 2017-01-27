Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. A$AP Rocky, John Legend & Zayn Malik

This week there was no shortage of stylish celebrities from across the globe to honour as our best dressed men. From the streets of New York to Paris Fashion Week and beyond, a common theme amongst our best dressed is a mix of smart apparel with an ever present cool street style edge.

Kicking things off this week is singer Zayn Malik in black ripped jeans, a black hoodie, baseball cap and round framed glasses.

Joining Zayn in the style stakes is actor Remi Malik, doing the rounds at this years Paris Fashion Week in the season’s hottest must-have item, the printed bomber jacket teamed with black jeans. But the man who has owned Paris Fashion Week style this year is rapper A$AP Rocky, spotted at the Christian Dior Fashion Show in a luxe fur jumper with black pants and boots.

On the U.S. film festival circuit, this time at Sundance, was the ever popular John Legend keeping it laid back in all black everything, whilst rubbing shoulders with actor Jon Hamm who paired a grey cardigan and chinos with clear framed glasses that we’re digging.

And that’s a wrap. Click through the gallery to see what’s trending now.