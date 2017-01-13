Best Dressed Men Of The Week Feat. Justin Timberlake, Donald Glover & Tom Hardy

The Golden Globes have wrapped for another year and with that comes some of this week’s best dressed men in the game.

Hollywood turned up the heat with tuxedo season but we didn’t want to make today’s edition entirely dedicated to that. Post show events and people flying out also meant that real fashion was captured with men like Ryan Gosling, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy and singer SOHN all making their way to other engagements that didn’t involve any awards.

Back on the Golden Globe circuit there were countless winners and we’ve picked Donal Glover for his show-stealing brown tuxedo along with host Jimmy Fallon and regular Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Jeremy Renner also sneaks in there with a blue velvet tuxedo made for the colder seasons on the red carpet.

Wrapping things up nicely is Justin Timberlake with his wife Jessica Biel who are today considered Hollywood royalty and have the threads to back it up.