Keep Your Suit In Good Nick With One Of These Garment Bags

No-one ever died from being too organised. In fact, when an item has its place, a home, its own space, the longevity of its life is extended. And this is particularly important when it comes to big-ticket items, or items we use most days, like work suits.

Which is why we’re raising the issue of garment bags. The streamline, zip-py suit pocket might have a place hanging from your closet rail, but what about when you hit the road? It’s time to invest in one that protects your super wool 100, and looks equally as dapper hanging from your manicured mit as you board the plane on business.

From the high-flyer to the bicycle commuter, here are 10 garment bags that are perfect for work, business travel or simply a weekend jaunt. Bon voyage.

RELATED: 21 Suits For Men (That’ll Have You Looking Amazing)

#1 Ermenegildo Zegna

Got the Zegna suit? Now you need the matching bag. The two top handle protector from Ermenegildo Zegna oozes Italiano style in a rich grey and black. Holding 24 litres of space, practical features include two top handles, a back zipped pocket, internal garment cover, and dual zip function.

Not forgetting the Ermenegildo Zegna designer emblem stamped subtly on the front, for your business class buddies to read it and weep. Made in a herringbone jacquard, it’s that bit of sprezzatura every wannabe Milanese needs.

Best for: the Anglophone with Italian tastes.

RELATED: How To Dress Like An Italian

#2 Brunello Cucinelli

A luxurious step up from its Italian confrere is Brunello Cucinelli. Straight out of native Umbria, the master tailor’s accessory suit bag is anything but second fiddle: crafted from supple buffalo hide, it’s the ultimate prize for carrying your suit — first class. Features include rolled top handles, a top full-zip closure with double-pull zippers, and interior pockets for securing your suit and shoes. There’s even a detachable shoulder strap.

Oh, did we mention it doubles as a duffle? Making it perfect as a weekend carry all, when a suit, business shirt and dress shoes can be left at home. Now you can justify that $5,000 price tag.

Best for: The gent where style has no price tag.

#3 Victorinox Swiss Army

Take your formalwear in mobile style with this tri-fold garment bag. Made from easy-to-clean, waterproof nylon, what this bag lacks in luxury looks is made up for in features. Offering two front zippered pockets for travel documents, a hanger clamp and organisational divider, the rear pocket converts to a sleeve for sliding over the handle of your spinner suitcase, while the tri-fold design allows the bag to fit into overhead storage.

But it’s not all synthetic: leather haul handles complete the look.

Best for: The practical guy.

#4 Louis Vuitton

Needing no introduction, Louis Vuitton is synonymous with leather bags. Starting out as a trunk maker, the Parisian’s vintage garment bag boasts all the made in France, old world charm you need to take you on your next adventure. Ostentatiously LV, the brown leather bag features an unmistakeable monogrammed print with contrast piped trim, and a hanging leather tag.

And it may be old-school, but like anything else top notch, it carries design elements before its time: a fold over top with snap closure, top handles and a zip fastened interior compartment making up the need-to-have characteristics on a modern suit bag.

Best for: The vintage lover who likes one-of-a-king things.

#5 Samsonite

Stepping away from travel accessories made by fashion brands, why don’t we go straight to the professionals? Samsonite is one of the leading makers of modern luggage. So, it makes sense they have a carry on bag that doubles as a garment protector just waiting to take your suit to your new destination.

The ‘Silhouette’ model is designed to open like book, allowing for easy access to items, while the hanger-hook bracket allows for clothes to be moved right from the closet to the garment bag. Compression straps keep clothing neatly packed while traveling and there’s even an extender panel for longer garments. The best part? It has wheels.

Best for: The gent going on longer business trips.

#6 Tom Ford

Nobody does luxury quite like Tom Ford. The New Yorker offers a supple pebble-grain leather garment bag that’s a superb example of his namesake label’s impeccable craftsmanship. Made in Italy, it features the designer’s signature oversized zip detailing and plush gold hardware, warming the brown tones of the bag. It’s fully lined in twill with two large pockets to keep all your belongings organised. Ticks all the boxes.

Best for: the gent where sexy details shouldn’t displace timeless elegance.

#7 Suitsupply

Known for their rakish, yet affordable suits, Suitsupply’s garment bag carries on this quality. The all-inclusive bag is dutifully crafted in vegetable-tanned leather, dyed in blue and dark brown for a stylish piece of luggage that won’t get mixed up with boring black.

Looking more like a briefcase than a suit bag, it features enough interior space for your favourite suit and a detachable wash bag on the outside for toiletries and other essentials. No risk of shampoo leakage, here.

Best for: the gent who doesn’t want to look like he’s carrying a garment bag.

#8 Park Accessories

Designed in Canada, Park Accessories offers luxury accessories for the sporting life. Its ‘Bonnie’ bag riffs on the equestrian, and comes in Italian coated canvas and leather trim with padding and solid treated cotton lining. The vachetta leather wrap handles ( the same style used by big name maison’s Louis Vuitton and Coach) snap together with a matching luggage tag.

Practically-speaking, two deep exterior plaid lined zip pockets are cut to hold multiple jackets, shirts, pants and all your accessories.

Best for: the gent who wants elegance, but doesn’t care for brand names.

#9 Henty

We aren’t all high-flyers. Some of us (active types) cycle to work, and thus, need a bag to carry our suit while we ride. Rolling with the morning commute, Henty offers a multi-purpose suit and garment bag that enables easy and versatile all-weather commuting and travel.

It allows you to transport work attire such as business suits, dresses, shirts or a uniform and it carries with ease your laptop, other tech devices and everyday essentials – which are all conveniently packed in a slick bag with a messenger-style carrying strap.

Best for: the cyclist or pre-work gym junkie, who needs his suit to arrive at work just as sharp as it was when it left home.

#10 Ghurka

Ghurka makes their garment bags from in-house designed GRKA-TEK fabric: a high-tech material that boasts innovative features but looks as chic as leather. GRKA-TEK is stain-resistant, water-resistant, lightweight and ready for your next adventure. Not into tech? They offer a pure leather version too. When opened, the bi-fold construction is spacious, and offers a full length, diagonal zipper for easy storage of suit.

Just next door, side zip pocket welcomes additional packing as well. Then, personalise your bag with a brass ID tag available in a range of cool colours.

Best for: the tech-head who likes next-level protection without compromising on style.