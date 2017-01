It’s time to rework your wardrobe with a bit of help from this week’s best dressed men of Instagram.

If you’re a fan of lighter coloured suits and layering then this week’s guys have the goods for you. Think zany prints, clashing textures and bold overcoats perfect for winter definition.

Besides that there’s even an important lesson in free-balling and why no man should ever do it.

We hope you guys enjoy this week’s style intervention.