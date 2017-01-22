Best & Worst #Mensfashion Instagrams Of The Week [22.01.16]

Your weekend is about to get a whole lot more inspirational with a little help from the best (and worst) dressed men of Instagram.

In this game of style we let you guys do the dictating when it comes to fashion and most of the time there are real winners. For those who don’t make the cut, you simply need to think of fashion as a concept which involves clothes.

From suits to streetwear to smart casual and everything in between, we hope you guys enjoy the best and worst of men’s Instagram fashion. It’s our little hat tip to you guys.