These Men’s Hairstyles Were The Coolest In January 2017

New year, new hair. That’s the idea anyway.

And if you’re lacking for ideas on a fresh cut or restyle then you’ve come to the right place. Our monthly wrap of the best celebrity hairstyles will ensure you have all the follicle arsenal you need to cater to any look. From the curls to the coolest coiffes and the rugged looks, these are the men who have set the tone for 2017.

In this edition we’ve got all of the winning hairstyles from the SAG Awards with guys like Jonah Hill, Rami Malek, Ryan Gosling, Glenn Powell and Steven Yeun all flying the flag for immaculate grooming.

Looking after the scruffier side of hairstyling is James Marsden with his rugged look perfectly complementing his laid back and wind-swept hair style. English actor and fresh face to Hollywood George Mackay gets a notable mention for teaching red headed guys how to wear their thinner hair with class and elegance.

That’s enough words for now. Get scrolling through the gallery to find your mane inspiration.

