Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [13.01.17]

1 of 11|Nike|Flyknit Racer Wolf Grey/Red - $166 - LINK
2 of 11|Nike|Air Zoom Pegasus ’92 - €119.95 - LINK
3 of 11|Asics|GEL-Lyte III Perforated Pack - $120 - LINK
4 of 11|Nike|SFB Leather NSW "Oatmeal & Linen" - $189 - LINK
5 of 11|STAMPD x Puma|CLYDE - $TBC - LINK
6 of 11|Asics|Gel Lyte V - $110 - LINK
7 of 11|Nike|Air Max Zero PRM Gym Red - $150 - LINK
8 of 11|Asics|Gel Kayano Trainer Knit - $150 - LINK
9 of 11|Nike|Internationalist Black/White Colourblock - $105 - LINK
10 of 11|Adidas|NMD City Sock Gum Sole - $190 - LINK
11 of 11|Nike|Air Presto Low Utility - CHF 179.90 - LINK

It’s a huge sneaker drop this week with Nike absolutely dominating the releases alongside Asics and a notable absence from Adidas.

First up is a brand new colourway for Nike’s elusive Flyknit Racer which will soon be dropping in a wolf grey and red combo. Joining that will be the Air Zoom Pegasus ’92 and rugged SFB Leather NSW “Oatmeal & Linen”.

Joining the Nike mix is also a new Air Max Zero colourway along with the low utility version of the Presto ensuring it can be worn all year round in any weather.

Asics also have honourable mentions this week with some daring colourways of their Gel Lyte series along with a super clean example of their Gel Kayano trainer.

Adidas just sneak in there this week with a cool gum sole version of their NMD City Sock sneaker.

