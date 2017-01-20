Hottest Sneaker Releases Of The Week [20.01.16]

1 of 7|Adidas| EQT Support Ultra PK - $TBC - LINK
2 of 7|New Balance|New Balance 580 Bleached Sunrise - €120 - LINK
3 of 7|Nike|Stone Island x NikeLab Sock Dart - $TBC - LINK
4 of 7|Nike|Nike Special Field Air Force 1 - $165 - LINK
6 of 7|Asics|GEL-Kayano "Rose Gold" Pack - €139.95 - LINK
7 of 7|Asics|"Carbon" GEL-Respector - €124.95 - LINK

It’s sneaker time weekend warriors.

On the hit list this week is a decent mix of ridiculously clean silhouettes featuring unique designs in very wearable hues. Taking out the top spot is Adidas’ EQT Support Ultra PK in white which provides a very cool alternative to the usual NMD and Ultraboost models.

Not to be left out of the game is Nike who are doing bold things with the re-interpretation of two of their most popular sneaker designs – the Sock Dart and Air Force 1.

Filling out the rest of the hottest drops from the week are New Balance with a bleached variant of their 580 model and Asics with two colourways of their Gel Kayano and Gel Respector sneakers.

Who doesn’t love a kick on?

