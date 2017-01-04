Great Escape: The Best Travel Instagrams Of The Week [04.01.17]

Out with the old year, in with the new. With 2016 officially behind us (and not a moment too soon) we’re looking forward to a 2017 filled with optimism and adventure. As always, we’ll be culling inspiration from the travel Instagrams that flood our feed and fuel our wanderlust each week.

Social media’s most prolific jet-setters kicked off the year with an array of exciting exploits. Katia Mishchenkova welcomed 2017 in traditional fashion, with an eruption of colourful fireworks over Red Square in Moscow. Louis Cole hit the Dubai desert with the top down. Adam Gallagher relaxed in luxe fashion at The LINE Hotel in Los Angeles.

Others preferred to celebrate a new rotation around the sun in rural fashion. User @everchanginghorizon enjoyed a sunrise skate through the sandstone structures of Utah’s Snow Canyon State Park. Stevin Tuchiwsky embraced winter at the hot springs of Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park in Canada. Nikolaus Brinkmann took a stroll through the moody scenery of Germany’s Harz National Park.

Several Instagrammers bid farewell to the outgoing year by getting high. Alex Strohl found himself high in the French Alps with a climbing party en route to the Arête Des Cosmiques. Chris Burkard flung himself from the heights of a natural rock arch in the Westfjords. Wandering duo @staltinourhair floated high above Amsterdam on a retro carnival ride. Guru Khalsa got so high he left Earth’s surface entirely.

Nice to meet you, 2017. Let’s keep the adventures coming.