Great Escape: The Best Travel Instagrams Of The Week [25.01.17]

It’s choose your own adventure day here on D’Marge. Each week we go globetrotting with the help of our photographer friends on social media, who share their intrepid travel Instagrams with fellow nomads – and those dreaming of becoming them – around the world.

Which adventure will you choose this week?

If it’s surf and sand you seek, follow Lauren Bullen to the South Pacific Ocean or explore a remote slice of paradise in Turks and Caicos. Deep sea exploits await in Bali and Belize, where divers can take the plunge with underwater art or the myriad species of marine life in the Great Blue Hole.

If it’s bustling city life you’re after, join Adam Gallagher for a walk through Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighbourhood, or Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus for a a yacht ride in Dubai. London, Sydney, and San Francisco offer alternative options for city slickers.

If you’re in the mood for R&R with Mother Nature, find a remote perch on the Oregon coast with Quin Schrock. Escape to a terraced river valley in Bhutan. Brave a sunset over the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala. Delve into the rich history of Coober Pedy in Australia, a remote town hailed as the “opal capital of the world.”

Pick your adventure, pack your bags, and get ready to explore.