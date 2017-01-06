Work-Approved Bags That Look Better Than Your Boring Briefcase

Long gone are the days of bringing archaic leather briefcases to the workplace. While messenger bags, satchels and even backpacks have had their accessories turn in corporate land, it’s the tote bag (yes, men do own them) that is your boring briefcase replacement for 2017.

Sales for men’s tote bags have risen 11% in the last year, according to the NPD Group, signalling a revolt by men against overstuffed pockets and being left out of the man-bag game.

Known as a basic beach bag or sturdy shopper, the tote is far more affordable than other leather carryalls, so it’s the prime way to carry your EDC (everyday carry) — be it wallet, keys, phone et al. — with room for a diary, documents and even a packed lunch.

Finally, the practical and utilitarian design of the tote is making it look more and more like an attractive option. Brands like Belstaff offer a sturdy canvas leather option with pockets galore, while the dandy-fied Thom Browne has crafted has legendary leather tote in a canary yellow this season for the corporate gent who wants to bring some flare to Casual Fridays.

There’s a bag design and price to appeal to every masculine sensibility. Here are 12 of the best totes for men this season. And they’re totes work-place approved too.