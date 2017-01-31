Cool Hotels That Can Only Be Found In Barcelona

Where contemporary style meets classical architecture, the list of cool Barcelona hotels is endless. From boutique, Gothic style apartments to ultra-luxe beachfront penthouses, the city has suitable accommodations for even the most magnificent bastards. Take to Barcelona and explore their innovative gastronomic food scene, where eclectic tastes take on old world profiles. Discover your inner Picasso amongst the city’s ever expanding bohemian art culture. When you’re done, head back to the hotel, where elegant poolside lounges serve up exclusive cocktails and offer live DJ sets throughout the night. Convinced yet? Here’s our list of cool Barcelona hotels and why you should book at one of these boutique spots next time you’re in town.

DestinationBCN

Ditch the executive suite and opt for a contemporary, Barcelona-style apartment next time you travel to Spain. Where the Spanish sun falls through your window, illuminating the white and wood tones that creates a comfortable, yet luxurious environment. An aroma of brewed coffee and fresh, local veggies sets in from your personal, fully equipped kitchen. A peaceful morning. One that can be spent casually sipping and reading on your private sun balcony, or exploring the wakening hours of the city. Regardless of your choices, return home… to your home. And bask the afternoon away in your own kingsize bathtub. Followed by a siesta and a night out on the town, your stay in Spain will remain unmatched by staying at this boutique hotel in the heart of Barcelona.

Alma Barcelona

Tucked away off of Barcelona’s Passeig de Gracia, lies a building of pure elegance. A building characterized by symmetrical balconies, city trees and soft interior illuminations by night. Whose doors open to an ultra-chic contemporary space emphasized by dark tones and modern art pieces. Thought provoking literature carefully placed as decor, smart technology located where you’ll discover you need it most. No longer the need for a key card, for this cool hotel in Barcelona uses fingerprint access to enter your boutique suite. Your stay at the Alma can be spent lounging at the rooftop bar, relaxing in their elaborate, garden patio and enjoying the endless luxury comforts this hotel has to offer.

Hotel MidMost Barcelona

Join MidMost, “a hotel in the very middle”, of the busy city of Barcelona. Highly regarded for their location, this cool hotel in Barcelona is surrounded by the best attractions the city has to offer. But when the offerings run low and the law of depreciating value kicks in, the luxury comforts of MidMost are there to save you. Enter the lobby, where deep royal blues meet white and gold accents, with a touch of distressed wood for decor. An elegant space, where nutritional educator Martina Wastl whips up the finest local tastes, promoting well-being for the body, soul and planet. Days can be fulfilled by the rooftop bar and solarium, where guests sip exclusive cocktails and enjoy a view of the city. Or relaxing at the wellness spa on site. A cozy atmosphere which meets the demand of even the most luxe travelers around.

Hotel Arts Barcelona

Luxury travelers unite at the Hotel Arts Barcelona. Where 44 stories of boutique rooms rest elevated above the Mediterranean seafront and Port Olympic, a true getaway for the magnificent bastard. A landmark on the Barcelona boardwalk, this blue glass and exposed steel building boasts a contemporary refinement design in the face of Barcelona’s cultural renaissance. Where luxury penthouses offer guests unique services such as private transfers and a personal concierge. Floor 43 please, where guests can hit the gym and unwind in a tranquil space overlooking the endless sea. Eat at one of the 6 fine restaurants, as Michelin stars and stylish decors complement an ambient environment. Rise above the rest next time you’re in town by staying at this cool hotel in Barcelona.

Hotel Omm

Experience tranquility at the Hotel Omm in Barcelona. Which one may mistaken for a yoga retreat center, is actually a serene, boutique hotel. A hotel where contemporary architecture is equally matched by a low-lit, chic interior. Minimalist by design, the luxurious nature of this cool hotel in Barcelona lies not within sight, but within heart. A luxury that is felt by stepping into it’s environment, emulated by gastronomic tastes, exclusive rooftop access and entertainment by night. Don’t pass up the serene luxuries Hotel Omm has to offer guests in one of their 91 selected rooms for you to choose from.

W Barcelona

Most notable for their iconic building, the W Hotel Barcelona can seen glimmering in the sun from kilometers away. An authoritative building against the infinite sea backdrop, one that puts luxury right in the face of passerby’s. To stay in this hotel is trip through the mixed mind of Ricardo Bofill, who integrates contemporary urbanism with classical composition. This cool hotel in Barcelona offers poolside boutique cabanas, fancy dining opportunities and elaborate interior decor. Like a fin out of water, you can find the W on the Barceloneta boardwalk, most likely with an epic pool party going on.

Gran Hotel La Florida

The Gran Hotel La Florida offers a privileged refuge from the rush of the city. Perched atop Tibidabo hill, this is one of the cool Barcelona hotels that boasts unique and panoramic views of the area, unmatched by competing resorts. Experience old world Mediterranean luxury, where history and old world culture dominate the interior design. Telling a story of what was, seamlessly incorporating itself into a new world environment. Airy, open rooms, complemented by oak floors and decor inspired by Art Nouveau stylings are where you’ll sleep. Poolside, under the Spanish sun is where you will rest. When you’re ready for the hustle, a complementary service will transport you to and fro the city.

Mandarin Oriental, Barcelona

What puts the Mandarin Oriental on our radar for cool hotels in Barcelona is the unique interior design. From the outside, one could easily pass up this traditional Spanish style building as any old hotel. But upon your entrance along the catwalk, perceptions quickly dissipate, welcoming feelings of sheer brilliance to step forward. Four grandeur white walls, conceptual gold webbing which reflects the natural light. Conceptual windows, offering a glimpse and sense of mystery of what your stay holds. A greeting staff, preparing you for a journey through Oriental, contemporary luxury. Experience michelin stars, renowned spas and chic comforts in the heart of Barcelona on your next stay at the Mandarin Oriental.

Hotel Ohla Barcelona

Indulge in an exclusive experience of historical heritage at Hotel Ohla in Barcelona. Settled into the former palace of the first Count, this cool hotel in Barcelona brings contemporary edge to neoclassical style. For art lovers, marvel amongst the works of Frederic Amat, for Hotel Ohla has the honor of hosting one of his immaculate sculptures. Dive into the luxurious infinity pool located upon the rooftop, with iconic views that have inspired travelers from all over the world. Take in tapas by La Plassohla downstairs, where locals and guests explore the tastes of Spain, together. Where modern meets classic, creating a story of excellence that reflects only the most eclectic European city itself, Barcelona.

Mercer Hotel Barcelona

Located in the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona, the Mercer offers modern elegance amongst the historical architecture of this boutique hotel. Part of their company design, the integration of old and new is imperative when creating archival luxury. Get cozy in your contemporary-styled bedroom, where an ancient army once held down the forces of the defense tower. Single, file down to Mercer restaurant and savor the traditional tastes of Spain with an avant-garde touch. This cool hotel in Barcelona is known for their cultural significance, luxury comforts and renowned service from staff that aims to make your stay, the best stay in the city.

Hotel Pulitzer Barcelona

Stay in the heart of Barcelona culture at the Hotel Pulitzer. Known to be a “happening place”, this cool hotel in Barcelona is a popular spot for locals and guests alike to meet. With contemporary Euro styling, the rooms and suites offered by Pulitzer radiate modern luxury. Using avant-garde materials, interesting art decor and natural light, guests feel right at home in these welcoming spaces. Enjoy locally-sourced cuisine, rare cocktails and #BuenasTardesPulitzer. Where every evening in the summer live music and DJ sessions take place for all to drink, laugh and most importantly, dance.

The Serras

Hotel The Serras, an unforgettable experience for the trendy globetrotter. Boasting a modern, stylish atmosphere, this cool hotel in Barcelona joins history and art together to complement their world class amenities. Join Pablo Picasso on the grounds of his first studio in the Gothic quarter. Where the Mediterranean sea breeze rejuvenates this boutique hotel with a restorative tonic. Guests are welcomed to join us on the rooftop, where they can sip benchmark cocktails, dip in the pool and lounge underneath the Spanish sun. Unlock your inner, abstract artist next time you’re in Barcelona at Hotel The Serras for an experience unparalleled by many.

Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel

Experience luxury comforts, with an environmentally friendly twist. Part of the GreenLeaders, the Yurbban Trafalgar Hotels sports a thermal insulation and smart-climate control system to limit energy consumption. The lobby welcomes guests with serene, deep green walls, wooden flavors and chic yet eco-ambient furnishings. A rooftop terrace allows guests panoramic views of Barcelona, while contemporary-styled umbrellas and luscious planets keep you cool in the midday sun. Wake up to traditional Catalan breakfasts, accompanied by rustic bread, hangover-cure juices and delectable coffee. Go green! And book at the Yurbban Trafalgar Hotel for an eco-friendly, yet luxury stay next time you’re in Barcelona.

El Palauet

Offering accommodations for select few, El Palauet Living Barcelona is a truly exclusive experience for those who stay. With luxury modern suites, El Palauet brings contemporary Catalan style to the ornate gothic ceilings that showcase an eclectic environment. Step outside and overlook the city on not one, but two balconies that run from the master bedroom to the living room. Boasting an intelligent suite, control of amenities takes place at the tip of your fingers from an iPad mini located each room. When the time is right, head to the rooftop where each guest is welcomed to a private spa, bar and terrace with delightful views of the city.

Margot House

The Margot House. A light, elegant play of Catalan modernism for guests to find comfort in when staying at this boutique hotel in Barcelona. Complemented by wooden and cement structures, the natural ones and local furnishings creates a secluded “at-home” feel right outside of the hustle and bustle. Privacy is protected at the Margot House, for the building is discretely located amongst similar styled homes. Enjoy high-end amenities, a 24 hour cafe and locally sourced produce to snack on while you read a book in the living room, or catch up on emails from your laptop. For a intimate and luxurious experience, stay at the Margot House in Passeig de Gracia on your next trip to Barcelona.

