These Cool Dubai Hotels Will Change Your Perception Of Luxury

Welcome to Dubai, an epicenter for a lifestyle of luxury. From the world’s first 7 star hotel to the tallest mega skyscraper, this city has become a playground for the affluent and those with elaborate tastes. Each of these cool Dubai hotels have something different to offer their guests.

Spend your days strolling through lavish gardens, admiring historical architecture. Or take the adventurous route by jumping out of an airplane and renting water jetpacks.

Experience cuisines from Michelin rated chefs, followed by a night out in VIP at the Armani/Prive. Ready to book your trip? Check out our list of cool Dubai hotels to help decide where you’ll stay.

One & Only The Palm

Join us in peaceful elegance at One & Only The Palm’s beachfront oasis. Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah peninsula, this cool hotel in Dubai exceeds guest’s expectations with their flawless style and comfort. Choose between the Manor House, Palm Beach Mansions or Beachfront Villas for your stay, only steps away from sand beneath your feet. Join Three-star Michelin Chef Yannick Alleno for dinner at Stay and experience the taste of French cuisine right in Dubai. After dinner, catch drinks at the trendy 101 Bar, overlooking Dubai’s decadent skyline and private marinas. As far as cool Dubai hotels go, the One & Only The Palm tickles the fancy of those with only the most decadent tastes.

VIEW OR BOOK

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Nestled on the eastern crescent of the peninsula lies Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Inspired by Thai architecture, the Anantara brings a taste of Asia through their design and cuisine. Explore the flavors of the Mekong with dishes from Vietnam and China with cooking classes at hand. Explore the resort by Thai river boats or operated tuk-tuks. When you’re done, send the kids to the teen clubs and relax in the traditional Turkish hammam at the Anantara Spa. An unforgettable experience in revitalising your spirit with ancient rituals in promoting serenity. What makes this one of our featured cool hotels in Dubai? The Over Water Villas, exclusive to the Anantara and can not be found anywhere else on the Palm.

VIEW OR BOOK

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Prepare for a neoclassical time warp as you approach the Palazzo Versace, located in the heart of Culture Village. Inspired by a 16th century Italian Palace, this luxury hotel is held in high regards from visitors around the world. Known for their elaborate Italian furnishings, the hotel brings a classic, homey feel to the ultra-luxe landscape of this epic city. Live the Versace lifestyle, meandering through lavish gardens decorated by lagoons and reflection ponds. Explore the shores of the historic Dubai Creek. At night, head to Q’s Bar and Lounge for live music, exclusive drinks and the world’s finest cigars.

VIEW OR BOOK

Armani Hotel Dubai

The Armani Hotel takes cool hotels in Dubai to a whole new level, literally. Located in the Burj Khalifa, the Armani Hotel is apart of the highest megatall skyscraper in the world. Yes, at 829.8m (2.722ft) this building breaks 17 world records related to buildings highest amenities. Take in an extensive view of Dubai on the worlds highest outdoor observation deck at 452m (1.483ft) above sea level. Party at the ultra-chic Armani/Prive night club located on the 144th floor, where the best parties in the city take place. Sleep in authentic Italian luxury, for every room in this boutique hotel features the personal touch of designer Giorgio Armani himself.

VIEW OR BOOK

Vida Downtown

For taste of urban Dubai, the Vida Downtown can fulfill your refined palette. Choose between one of their chic accommodations, ranging from deluxe rooms to the Boulevard Suite. A neutral coloured modern styled 2 bedroom space with walk through closets. Cool down in their luxe pool/relaxing deck, where the sun shining and the drinks are flowing. What attracts guests to this cool hotel in Dubai is it’s location to the cities attractions. Located in Old Town, Vida is close to the Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, the Ice Rink and children’s entertainment venues. For a cultural experience, head over to Qamardeen Souk from the hotel for a traditional Arabian souk.

VIEW OR BOOK

Melia Dubai

Melia is the first Spanish boutique hotel in Dubai, located in the historical heart of Port Rashid. You won’t hear much talk about the Melia, and that’s just how they like it. A secret in the heart of Dubai, this oasis offers guests exclusivity, as well as affordability, without sacrificing luxury. Designed by Milan-based architects, the rooms sport an ultra-contemporary look decorated by unique art decor from around the globe. For business travelers, enjoy state-of-the-art conference centers and facilities. After meetings, settle down by the rooftop pool for drinks and panoramic views of the beautiful city of Dubai.

VIEW OR BOOK

The H Dubai

For an eclectic experience, book your next vacation at The H Dubai. From the service to the furnishings, this hotel radiates boutique luxury in ways that no other hotels in the city do it. Work out at the Quantum Health Club and experience the exclusive LES MILLS virtual workout studio. After, head up to the the invigorating whirlpool for relaxation. The H has a collection of 10 unique bars and restaurants for you to choose from, so you’ll never go hungry. Make sure to join Delphine’s Hollywood Brunch on Friday’s. A vibrant event in the city with live entertainment, excellent service and an elaborate spread of food to cure your hangover.

VIEW OR BOOK

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

A member of Hilton Hotels, the Waldorf Astoria is guaranteed to provide a unique hotel experience on the Palm Jumeirah. Boasting 200 meters of private beach, this cool hotel in Dubai offers rooms and suites with remarkable views of the Persian Gulf. Perfect for the family man, the Waldorf Astoria offers a supervised Kids Club so you can indulge in the endless amenities Dubai has to offer. Have your Personal Concierge arrange a wind-sailing or paddle boarding experience. Drop the kids off and head to the spa, where you can choose from 50 high-end treatments. Enjoy Michelin-starred cuisine and sunset cocktails at Palm Avenue. Just don’t forget to pick up the kids before you head back to your room for the night!

VIEW OR BOOK