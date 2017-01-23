The Coolest Hotels In Miami

Known for their iconic designs and elaborate parties, the cool Miami hotels offer visitors an experience like no other. By packing up the flip flops and heading to your pool, listen to hottest DJ’s in town spin while you lounge and drink. Hit the endless strip of clubs for all night parties, only to find your favorite celebrity in VIP next you. When you’re finished, brunch at one of the hundreds of high end restaurants throughout the city. Need some quiet time? Head to Mid-Beach to avoid the crowds and indulge in the local Latin culture. Regardless, check in to one of these cool Miami hotels on your next trip to this slice of paradise.

Dream South Beach Hotel

Put your green foot forward and keep the partying going at the eco-friendly Dream South Beach Hotel on your next trip to Miami. This luxe hotel rests in the heart of South Beach, meaning you’re steps away from the biggest parties in town. Hit up dinners at high end restaurants and finish the night off at Story, Miami’s top dance club to drink and meet girls. During the day, hang by the pool at HIGHBAR, a 70’s glam rooftop lounge attached this cool hotel in Miami. When you’re not relaxing in your luxury suite, kick it by the beach where hot women from around the globe go to party and play.

Vagabond Hotel

On the list of cool Miami hotels lies the Vagabond Hotel, the true definition of boutique luxury. Tastefully inspired by the retro glam era, the Vagabond takes you back a few decades without sacrificing sophistication. When pulling up, you may feel like you accidentally landed yourself at a cheap motel in the desert. But throw on your browline shades and get ready to be blown away by the fusion of modern chic with a laid-back,1950’s style. Party at the same pool lounge as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, where they picked up girls and drank the night away. Just like you’ll be doing when you stay at the Vagabond Hotel in Miami.

Edition Hotel Miami

Experience the urban resort of Miami Beach known as… Edition. Simple, yet elegant in design, Edition showcases over 294 luxury accommodations for those who prefer the finer things in life. Choose between captivating suites, secluded bungalows or a trendy Penthouse, all within a few feet from the beach. After you’re settled in, experience the exquisite tastes of Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten at his restaurant, located right on site. Take in the view of the beautiful Atlantic Ocean at your choice between two outdoor pool/bars. This cool hotel in Miami offers an exclusive entertainment area, where guests can bowl, ice skate or party at the nightclub.

SoHo Beach House

After undergoing a $100 million dollar expansion, SoHo beach house has easily become one of the best luxury hotels in Miami. Located in Mid-Beach, this luxury hotel offers sanctuary from the crowds without sacrificing the best part of being in Miami… beautiful beaches. The beach house brings together the best of Miami’s cultural influences with a little taste of London to your stay. Embark on your rustic journey to the Tiki Bar for a secluded dining experience. Or head to the Club Bar for a traditional forties Cuban feel. Either way, the SoHo beach house brings cultural luxury to their guests with a side of serenity in the active city of Miami.

EAST, Miami

EAST, Miami offers a fresh outlook on how guests engage in the hotel experience. Being one of the cool Miami hotels, EAST provides keyless entry, paperless check-in/check-out and an app. Yes, an app for your phone to help navigate through the energetic city of Miami. This app keep guests up to date on local art exhibits, fashion events, travel tips and variety of other activities going on during your stay. Experience serenity through architecture with geometric designs and crystal healing infusions throughout the property. Balance your aura and join the harmonic energy of EAST, Miami next time you’re in town.

Hotel Victor South Beach

Arriving at Hotel Victor gives you the feeling of 1980’s, vice city Miami. With it’s pink lights and traditional design, Hotel Victor is the true expression of art deco. Making a name for themselves as one of the cool hotels in Miami. Step off the streets and into the luxury of South Beach with designer Yabu Pushelberg in their newly developed “beach house” guest rooms. Incorporating natural materials and neutral tones, the soft interior design remains welcoming regardless of the tier room you stay in. Nestled on Ocean Drive, guests can tan on the beach, chill by the pool or explore the elaborate city of Miami and all it has to offer.

SLS South Beach

The SLS is one of the hottest hotels to party at in South Beach. Reviewed as “a sexy hell”, you’ll be sure to find the best looking woman dancing, partying and getting sweaty on this infamous rooftop. Reach for the sky while Miami’s best DJ’s spin for #OneEpicHyde party on top of the tallest art deco building in Miami. Ready to hit the clubs? SLS provides a luxury BMW car service to drop you and your friends off at any location within a 3 mile radius. When the party stops, dine in with Chef Jose Andres at Bazaar for brunch or one of the many cultural flavors found at the SLS in South Beach.

1 Hotel South Beach

Embrace the natural environment of 1 Hotel South Beach by retreating to this exclusive getaway on your next trip to Miami. Where expansive ocean views can be enjoyed from the comfort of your room and your environmental footprint will be recognized. As you lay in bed, relax in knowing your body is recharging atop 1’s custom hemp mattresses, covered in organic cotton sheets. Enjoy the presence of reclaimed wood finishes and natural tones. Taste the farm-to-table dishes at one of the seven luxury dining areas. For an eco-friendly and cool hotel in Miami, 1 Hotel South Beach is the place for all modern day hippies alike.

Mondrian South Beach Miami

Step out the Uber and into the whimsical world of Marcel Wonders at the Mondrian in South Beach Miami. Welcomed by the “floating staircase”, you’re faced with the feeling that your stay will be unlike any other luxury hotel experience. From their iconic swimming pool to a labyrinth trail offering exclusive lounge areas, the Mondrian has all the essentials for a chill Miami day. Spend your time outside with bottle service by the pool, or jet skiing in the beautiful Biscayne Bay. Got plans for the weekend? Stay in for the epic poolside parties on Saturdays and Sundays hosted by the best DJ’s of Miami, right in your own backyard.

EPIC Hotel

Are you ready for a #EPICHotel experience? If you decide to stay at EPIC in Downtown Miami, you may end up trending in their hashtag. Their luxe boutique design begins in the grand lobby and radiates throughout the rooftop pools. Where guests can experience panoramic views of the city in this pet-friendly and cool hotel in Miami. Spend your time relaxing in secluded cabanas, lounging by the pool and dining at fancy restaurants.. For the ultimate luxe experience, arrive by yacht, dock in your own private marina and enjoy Miami by sea.

Nautilus

Revel in a revival of the 50’s when you check-in at Nautilus. Originally crafted by architect Morris Lapidus, this cool hotel in Miami boasts a comfy, luxury beach house design. Enter the oceanfront property by the “stairway to nowhere”, an iconic feature where guests are guided from arrival to lobby, with a sunken bar area for the eclectic finish. This boutique space boasts a 1,890 square foot, saltwater pool and a lush backyard where guests can relax and dine in luxe. Eat beneath the setting sun at the Driftwood Room, where southern France meets the local ingredients of Miami for an explosion of flavor.

W South Beach

Bring the party home to your oceanfront VIP suite at the W South Beach, Miami. The W has a reputation for providing the best accommodations and style to their hotel experiences, their South Beach location is no different. Take in the scenery on your own private balcony, or shoot hoops on the rooftop basketball courts. After working up a sweat head to WET, where the best looking people party in luxury amongst the lounges and cabanas. When you get tired of the party, walk out to the beach and crash for a bit. Only to wake up and start the Miami party cycle all over again.

Eden Roc Miami Beach

Get a two for one experience when you stay at the Eden Roc Resort in Miami Beach. Partnered with Nobu Hotel, these luxe accommodations bring together an elegant balance of modern architecture with Japanese influences. The retro chic design of Eden Roc boasts a classic, yet fancy vibe for all guests to enjoy. For foodies, the close locality of the world-famous Nobu Restaurant is a win-win situation. Located in near Mid-Beach, guests can get away from the crowds and explore the tranquil side of a Miami beach.

The Confidante

Last, but not least, on the list for cool hotels in Miami goes to The Confidante. Part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, The Confidante promotes retro luxe at an affordable price. The art deco building is complemented by colorful, 50’s style interior design and offers guests the local beach house feel. Unwind between outdoor pools, beach or rooftop spa with serene gardens for ultimate relaxation. The Confidante hosts female DJ’s in their event space, putting them on the map for the best Miami hotel for entertainment.

