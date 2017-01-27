Cool Milan Hotels That Ooze Italian Luxury

Looking to create an international fashion brand, or simply an elegant holiday in Italy? Take to Milan, where historical architecture meets contemporary style and the locals are never underdressed. With luxury brands like Cartier, Prada, Fendi and more, even the most experience shoppers will eventually have to drop. And when you do, the city of Milan offers a multitude of activities for you to take part in. But don’t move so fast. Before you go, explore these cool Milan hotels where you can take on the city by day and rest your head at night. From iconic views of the Duomo to the boutique stylings of Arte Povera, there is a home, a place of sheer Italian luxury, waiting for your presence on your next trip to the city of fashion.

The Yard

Only the most dapper and magnificent bastards stay at The Yard in Milan. A personal favourite of D’Marge, this cool hotel in Milan tells a story of the fine and elegant travels experienced by the gentleman behind it all. Come along for the adventure, as vintage trunks and hat boxes become the forefront for interior decor. Where whisky is served from luxe glass pourers, and gentleman can shoot dice, drink and converse at a boutique sports club on site. Take this opportunity to be a magnificent family man as well, for The Yard Milan offers services to entertain the wife and kids while you uphold to the true magnificent bastard inside yourself.

VIEW OR BOOK

ME Milan il Duca

The ME Milan il Duca leads the luxury hotel industry in Milan with their contemporary designs and locality. Nestled in Piazza della Reubblica square, you are a quick walk away from the metro, boutique shops and cultural landmarks, which is great! But they real reason guests stay at ME Milan il Duca… is the famous rooftop Radio Bar, perfectly perched for exceptional views of the city. Enjoy daily DJ sets, rare cocktails and women from all over the globe at this luxury penthouse bar right above your room. Considered the “high-tech hotel”, designer Aldo Rossi incorporates state of the art technology into every ultra-modern room to satisfy the needs of all digital nomads.

VIEW OR BOOK

Palazzo Parigi

In the heart of Milan lies the Palazzo Parigi. A home of sheer Italian elegance, where grandeur marble pillars support the neoclassical architecture which makes up this cool hotel in Milan. Welcomed by immaculate windows, each room creates an airy, yet majestic feel as you are escorted by natural light from the lobby to your boutique suite. Old world paintings, pristine decor and wood finishings create a calming environment for all to enjoy. When you’re ready, stroll over to the city center, where luxury brands like Cartier, Hermes and Louis Vuitton open their doors for you to shop. Return home for dinner, as the Palazzo Parigi offers a gastronomic menu with flavors for only the most refined palates around.

VIEW OR BOOK

Sina The Gray

A boutique hotel in all aspects, Sina The Gray is a 21 suite home located near the popular Italian heritage sites in Milan. As a magnificent bastard, crowds may not be your thing. But don’t let the location scare you away from the unique experience of staying at Sina The Gray. This cool hotel in Milan offers a theatrical play on the shades of gray, with chic comforts and contemporary styling. What sets this apart of the rest? The infusion of ethnic furnishings that helped create an eclectic, yet luxurious atmosphere which The Gray is known for. Take a seat on hot-pink shantung couches, or sleep in a bed that hangs from the ceiling. For each corner in this hotel offers guests a surprise, you never know when you’ll run into ostrich skin accents.

VIEW OR BOOK

Straf Hotel & Bar

What awaits you inside the Straf Hotel & Bar is an exclusive design that bucks the trend for boutique hotels in Milan. Designed to be different, Vincenzo De Cotis offers guests an ad hoc elegant experience without sacrificing luxury comfort. Step through the doors and join the movement where minimalist, artistic installations become luxe hotels. Split slate, polished brass, and iron characterize an extremely hi-tech yet warm atmosphere. The decor? Gauze glass, worn mirrors and impoverished furnishings. Experience the boutique feel of Arte Povera, or poor art, that De Cotis decided to share with the world when designing one of the ultimate cool Milan hotels.

VIEW OR BOOK

Armani Hotel Milano

Enter the world of Giorgio Armani, where sophistication and beauty align to create one of the most luxurious hotels in Milan. Dark tones, ultra-chic furnishing and ultimate comfort showcase the Armani lifestyle philosophy. In Milan, the lifestyle begins from the street. Where a classic Italian style building is capped by an iconic lifted glass roof. On the inside, marble walls and low lighting creates an ambient, yet mysterious environment. An environment where each piece of decor plays a role in creating the aesthetic of sophistication that Armani is highly regarded for. Join us for dinner at the Ristorante, where Michelin star rated Chefs plate the finest Italian flavors as you take in panoramic views of the city in this penthouse style space.

VIEW OR BOOK

NH Collection Milano President

Located in the historic district of Milan rests the NH Collection Milano President. Greeted by an open lobby with marble floors and minimalist decors, the hotel radiates an aura of luxury. Where public areas play on natural tones, accented with calming whites and reds. Complemented by boutique Italian furnishings and natural light. As suites become temporary modern homes, with views of the beautiful Duomo. An iconic cathedral known throughout the world for it’s absolute brilliance. As one of the cool Milan hotels, it offers local guides, bike services and a mobile connectivity pack, so you never lose a WiFi signal as you go about your day in this amazing city.

VIEW OR BOOK

Bulgari Hotel Milan

For classic Milanese luxury, look no further than the Bulgari Hotel Milan. Known for their bold, contemporary style, Bulgari offers a tasteful interior which showcases their elegant design. Explore the raw and precious materials used in harmony with chromatic tones, providing boutique comfort for those who choose to stay. Behind the doors of this 18th century Palazzo lies a secret, a getaway for the luxe-traveling man. A place where he can go to indulge in old world elegance. To become one with the roots of luxury, upholding standards that cannot be met by any other hotel than Bulgari. Let the story unfold as you tour the tastes of Italy, sip the finest aperitif and stroll through lavish gardens on your down time, taking in all that embodies the ambient desire to be, luxury.

VIEW OR BOOK

Mandarin Oriental

This 5 star metropolitan hotel allows guests a full immersion into the culture of Milan, with an Oriental twist. Built out of an 18th century building, the Mandarin Oriental provides classical aesthetics in the heart of Italy’s most fashion forward city. With a lustrous, ultra-contemporary design, each guest is welcomed by boutique luxury as they are escorted to their suite. For the family man, relax in knowing the Mandarin Oriental offers special amenities to ensure your children’s optimal comfort. Take advantage of the babysitting services and offer your partner a night on the town for drinks, dinner and a show at the Teatro alls Scala.

VIEW OR BOOK