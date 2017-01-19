Cool Hotels That Can Only Be Found In Paris

Say Bonjour to Paris, the global hub for haute couture and classical architecture as we know it. Inspiring designers since the 1500’s, it’s no surprise that we’ve come to showcase the cool Paris hotels.

Unlike other areas of the world, these boutique hotels in the City of Lights have a sense of chic style that only Parisians can bring together. Each tells a story that transcends time. Beginning streetside at the neoclassical structures of these elegant townhomes, and ending at the foot of your contemporary styled suite.

The competition for the best is heavy and the options plenty, but read on and explore our top 11 picks for cool Paris hotels.

Nolinski Paris

Located on the popular Avenue de l’Opéra, the Nolinski offers a modernist refuge from the historical streets of Paris. From the outside, draping plants and turquoise tinted shades complement a classic, sober style structure. The reception, built from Carrara marble, radiates luxury from the moment you walk through the doors. A minimalist, yet elegant design by Jean Louis Deniot joins classical prestige with modern aesthetic. This boutique hotel ignites the senses, where spice scented spaces and luminescent rooms create an enchanted experience. Meander through the Palais Royale gardens, or have a drink at the Brasserie Rejane where local Parisians hangout and dine. Experience the luxurious comforts of Nolinski on your next trip to the City of Love.

VIEW OR BOOK

Hotel Marignan Champs Elysees

Hotel Marignan Champs-Elysées offers guests the quintessential Parisian experience. Build out of a historic home in the 8th arrondissement, this cool hotel in Paris provides boutique luxury amiss their competitors. With only 50 room and suites available, exclusivity is prevalent for those who choose to stay. Known for his redesign of historic spaces, Pierre Yovanovitch brought contemporary comfort to the hotel after a resign in 2012. Now, guests can relax on the finest furnishings while people watching on a private, airy balcony. Located in the Triangle D’or, you are welcomed to wander amongst the beautiful buildings that Paris is known for.

VIEW OR BOOK

Buddha-Bar Hotel Paris

For the luxe traveler, the Buddha-Bar Hotel is home to the creative imagination of Raymond Visan. A globe-trotter himself, Visan designed this cool hotel in Paris to tell the story of “a voyage within a voyage”. More than a hotel, the Buddha-Bar emulates the lifestyle of luxury with their personalized service and hip location. In the heart of Faubourg St Honore, the Buddha-Bar moments away from high-end boutiques, haute couture workshops and Parisian cultural attractions. The environment portrays the union of contemporary French living with fine Asian culture. Enjoy Shabu-shabu, a Japanese-styled enchanted forest and ultra-chic designs all in one place in this extraordinary hotel next time you’re in town.

VIEW OR BOOK

The Peninsula Paris

The Peninsula Paris was named a Parisian ‘Palace’ by the French Tourism Department and they sure made a correct distinction. This hotel, located in the heart of Paris, defies chic tourism with their expansive, Renaissance styled structure. Truly immaculate, you’d believe you landed at the Louvre, built by Pierre Lescot in 1546. This cool hotel in Paris offers guests a lesson or two on Parisian styling. Spend the day exploring the home of haute couture with designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and perfumer Serge Lutens. Take tea and browse rare gemstones at the boutique of Marie-Helene de Taillac, world acclaimed jewelry designer. Where ultra-luxe meets classical culture, experience the The Peninsula Paris, aka the Parisian ‘Palace’ of hotels.

VIEW OR BOOK

La Réserve Apartments

Want a fancy home away from home in Paris? Where your 2 bedroom apartment allows the eye a view of the iconic Eiffel Tower? Explore the classical elegance of La Réserve Apartments located in the 16e arrondissement. A traditional Haussmann building, this cool hotel in Paris showcases a 19th century Parisian exterior accompanied by the modern interior design of Rémi Tessier. Exclusivity is key at La Réserve. With only 10 apartments on site, enjoy immaculate and personalized service from the staff. Butler service, grocery/vegetable baskets and stocked wine cellars are a few of the luxuries you can experience at La Réserve. Time to delete your Airbnb app and book at this boutique home which only few will get to experience in their day.

VIEW OR BOOK

Hotel & Spa La Belle Juliette

Follow the story of heroine Juliette Recamier as you enter the Hotel & Spa La Belle Juliette. An ode to this 19th century definition of beauty, each floor of this cool hotel in Paris offers different story about Juliette’s life. Come inward as you pass through the meditative shades of purple and blue, a moment of quiet contemplation. As you’re taken through the mind of Juliette, notice the unique quirks that allowed this harmonious design to take place. Unique chairs, opulent furnishings and solid wood floors. Relax out in the garden, or people watch from your room. We invite you to take part in the cultural poetry that makes up The Hotel & Spa Le Belle Juliette.

VIEW OR BOOK

Le Roch Hotel & Spa

Le Roch brings a casual, yet elegant environment to the competition of cool Paris hotels. Designed by city local Sarah Lavoine, the interior of the hotel plays on shades of black, blue and wood for a true Parisian ambiance. The natural light invited into each room showcases the high-end wooden accents, as well as their designer furnishings. Creating a calm and artistic vibe throughout the premises. The wellness area boasts an indoor swimming pool, which guests can access no matter what the weather outside is. A pool that is marked by hues of deep sea blue, contrasted by carefully placed candles for a peaceful swim. When you’re finished, head through a secret passage for an exclusive entrance to the spas Turkish hammam on site.

VIEW OR BOOK

La Maison Champs Élysées

Your experience at La Maison Champs Élysées begins at the airport, where a limo transfer is set up for your arrival (note, if you stay in one of their suites). You are dropped off at a Haussmann style townhouse, which begins the journey of modern, haute couture luxury that La Maison is exclusive for. Inside this cool hotel in Paris are hidden theatrics and interesting art pieces, displaying the non-conformist nature of the space. An artistic masterpiece, the constructed glass roof brings guests a warm and chic touch which complements the contemporary design of Martin Margiela. Book at this up and coming landmark for an exclusive experience many have not had.

VIEW OR BOOK

Le Burgundy

Haute couture is the Parisian way, and Hotel Le Burgundy does it best. Bringing together classical elements and timeless chic, this cool hotel in Paris defines modernity. You are welcomed down the grandeur corridor for dinner tonight. Where Michelin starred Chef Guillaume Goupil delivers vibrant flavors at his restaurant, Le Baudelaire. Indulge in the endless boutique shops along rue Saint-Honore, or relax at the spa. Regardless, the award winning concierge at Le Burgundy will lead you in the right direction for all your travel needs.

VIEW OR BOOK

Saint James Paris

Arriving at Saint James Hotel makes you feel as if you’ve been transported back to an old world European estate. A hotel particulier, this neoclassical home was built in the 19th century and was known for building Paris’ first aerodrome. This architectural masterpiece promotes timeless elegance, Parisian chic and a truly unforgettable experience. Step inside, where Bambi Sloan playfully brings eclectic design to deep,cultural heritage. Don’t be surprised if you see Zebra heads alongside diamond chandeliers. Escape the streets of Paris by walking through the lush, secluded garden that Hotel Saint James promotes for relaxation.

VIEW OR BOOK

Hotel Particulier Montmartre

If you are a luxury traveler, the Hotel Particulier Montmartre must be on your list of places to stay while you are in the city. This cool hotel in Paris showcases 5 exclusive suites amongst the 19th century family home. Each with their own distinct design. Step out into The Gardens, where guests can experience the French countryside right in the heart of the city. A secluded hideaway. Rare, hand-crafted cocktails, gourmet dining and an intimate setting makes this space the perfect getaway for anyone. The Hotel Particulier Montmartre is highly respected, regarded and has been kept a golden secret amongst hotel connoisseurs. This is your chance to experience opulence, exclusivity and a sheer boutique hotel on your next trip to the City of Lights.

VIEW OR BOOK